7 attainable ways to get started in water sports this summer

This summer, prepare to make a big splash. It’s time to get wet by engaging in some water sports. Here are seven attainable ways to break into a new activity and spend the day having fun in the sun:

GET A KAYAK DELIVERED

If you are staying between Orient and Jamesport, Eagle Neck Paddling Company will bring a kayak to your doorstep.

"Being out in nature on the water is a great experience," says owner Jeff Scharadin. "It’s a nice way to chill."

Those who want to simply go for an hour or two can also rent a kayak at Eagle Neck’s stand at Orient Point State Beach.

INFO 40000 Main Road, Orient, 631-765-3502, eagleneckpaddling.com

COST Two-day rental (single kayak - $100, double kayak - $130), four-day rental (single - $150, double - $225) or one week rental (single - $180, double - $250)

INFLATE A KAYAK

For pure convenience, Sea Eagle Boats in Port Jefferson sells more than 30 inflatable products including paddleboards, canoes, boats and kayaks. The company’s most popular product is the SE-370 inflatable kayak made of welded PVC (polyvinyl chloride) material.

"They are light and easy to handle," says vice president John Hoge. "When you are done, you can deflate it, fold it up and put it back in the car."

Each purchase includes a foot pump or there’s an electric pump that plugs into the cigarette lighter in your car.

INFO 1-800-748-8066, seaeagle.com

COST The SE-370 inflatable kayak starts at $349

PADDLEBOARD AWAY

Get going on a stand-up paddleboard courtesy of South Shore Paddleboards in Babylon. Rental reservations are requested but walk-ins are welcome.

"Paddleboarding is very easy to pick up. Anybody can do it," says owner Karen Marvin. "It’s more of a core workout utilizing your arms and legs."

Marvin hosts free group paddles on weekends which are announced on Instagram (@southshorepaddleboards).

INFO 258 E. Main St., Babylon, 631-482-1822, southshorepaddleboards.com

COST $40 for two hours, $55 for four hours, $75 for 8 hours, $185 for a weekend

JUMP ON A JET SKI

Head to Baldwin Harbor and take off jet skiing on the Great South Bay courtesy of NY Boat & Jet Ski Rentals. Groups can take a 75-minute ride overseen by a tour guide.

"We work in a big open area where there’s not a lot of boat traffic and it’s safe to ride," says owner Nick Karamoshos. "It’s relatively easy and not hard to get the hang of. However, everyone must be cautious."

INFO 3093 Cornwell Place, Baldwin, 516-398-9928, summerboatrentals.com

COST $150 for 75 minutes ($175 for two people on one machine), $275 - 2 hours and 30 minutes (minimum two during the week, three on the weekend)

CATCH A WAVE

Rent a soft-top surfboard at Unsound Surf in Long Beach and hit the waves at Lincoln Boulevard Beach across the street from the store.

"It’s almost like an addiction. People get into the surfing sensation," says co-owner Mike Nelson. "It really adds to your beach day."

These 7-pound boards are user friendly for riders age 5 and over.

INFO 359 E. Park Ave., Long Beach, 516-889-1112, unsoundsurf.com

COST $35 for half a day (4 hours), $45 for a full day (9 hours)

PEDAL A BOAT

Take out a pedal boat at Belmont Lake State Park where a foursome can simultaneously pedal while one person steers with the rudder.

"You really burn calories doing this activity but it’s leisurely," says park manager John Cumberland. "There are a couple of islands in the lake that people pedal around where you can see some wildlife."

There has to be someone 18 and older on the vessel and everyone must wear a life vest.

INFO 625 Belmont Ave., West Babylon, 631-667-5055, parks.ny.gov/parks/belmontlake

COST $20 for two hours

RIDE A TUBE, BOARD OR SKIS

Six people can climb aboard as a captain from Peconic Water Sports takes your group wakeboarding, water skiing, wakesurfing and tubing on a 23-foot Malibu boat.

"Wakesurfing is where the boat gets weighed down and pitches a wave behind it so you can surf," says manager Melissa Gabrielsen. "Wakeboarding is further behind riding in flat water instead of a wave."

Pickups can be done in all four locations Southold, Shelter Island, Montauk and Sag Harbor.

INFO 631-680-0111, peconicwatersports.com

COST $350-$425 (depending on location) per hour for group of six