Can’t afford a sailboat? No place to store a skiff or Jet Ski? Take advantage of Long Island’s inviting waters by renting from a pro. But do make sure to call ahead.

NASSAU

BRIDGE MARINE, 40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville, 516-628-8688, bridgemarinesales.com. Offers 18- and 21-foot powerboats, 14- and 16-foot skiffs, single and double kayaks, tubing, wakeboarding, storage, repairs, mechanics, launching ramp, ice, bait and tackle. Clam Bar, open May 18-Sept. 29. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun., May-Oct., weather permitting; closed Mon. except holidays. Season May-Oct.; call for offseason hours. Fees 14-foot skiffs $75 half-day (4 hours), $140 full-day (8 hours), 16-foot skiffs $85 half-day, $150 full-day; single kayaks $35 (2 hours), $45 (4 hours), double kayaks $50 (2 hours), $60 (4 hours); 18-foot powerboat $300 half day, $540 full-day, 21-foot powerboat $380 half-day, $600 full-day. Requirements 18 and older for skiffs; older than 21 with boating experience for powerboats; driver’s license required.

LONG ISLAND BOAT RENTALS, 403 Main St., Port Washington, and 81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 516-761-0840, liboatrentals.com Offers 13- to 27-foot boat rentals, including Whalers, Grady Whites, Sailfish, Scout and Sea Ray for half-or full day, and twilight hours; also wakeboards, water skis and water tubes. Boating courses and private lessons available. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, May-Oct. 15. Requirements Ages 18 and older, boating experience, driver’s license and credit card.

TED’S FISHING STATION, 143 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout, 516-431-4193, tedsfishingstation.com. Offers 16-foot skiffs with 6-HP motors, full and half-days. Gasoline and oil, bait and tackle, snack bar, liquor, ice available. Rods and reels for rent. Clam bar, Memorial Day-Labor Day, 3 p.m. to closing. Hours 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; call for offseason hours. Fees $95 full-day (6 a.m.-4 p.m.) 16-foot skiff rental includes life jackets for 4 and gas, $75 half-day (4 hours). Requirements 18 and older, driver’s license.

THE WATERFRONT CENTER, 1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-922-7245, thewaterfrontcenter.org. A nonprofit community center for marine education and recreation. Offers Sailboat rentals include Hobie Waves, Hobie Getaways, Sonars and cruising boats starting at $30 an hour. New for the 2019 season are paddle season passes starting at $150 a month or $275 for the summer. Single, double, paddle kayaks and stand-up paddleboard rentals, $20-$30 an hour. The National Historic Landmark Christeen is available for public and private charters during the season. Two-hour public sails offered at select times June-Oct, from $25 a person, and can be purchased online. Private Christeen charters, events and parties scheduled upon request. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon., email info@theWFC.org for additional hours and details.

SUFFOLK

COLONIAL SHORES, 83 W. Tiana Rd., Hampton Bays, 631-728-0011, colonialshoresny.com. Offers 4 wood 14-foot and 16-foot skiffs, paddleboats, 2 aqua cycles. Season All year. Requirements 18 and older.

DINGHY SHOP, 334 S. Bayview Ave., Amityville, 631-264-0005, dinghyshop.com. Offers Kayaks, sailboats, stand up paddleboards as well as tours, lessons and youth trips. Hours Summer store hours 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Rentals/Tours June-Oct. Season Shop open year-round. Fees Rental prices: sailboat $95; single kayak $30, tandem kayak $60; stand-up paddleboards $40. All rentals are two hours and include flotation device and paddle. All rentals and tours launch from Dinghy Shop’s private beach. Full-Moon Kayak Tours held monthly, single kayak $54, tandem kayak $85; Sunset Tours 5:30 p.m. Wed. all summer, single kayak $46, tandem $64 (rental fee included). Requirements 16 and older to use own boat; 7 and older with an adult; reservations recommended.

GREAT BAY MARINE, 1110 Flanders Rd., Flanders, 631-204-0034, greatbayboats.com. Offers 16- to 22-foot power boats and paddleboard rentals. Also boat sales, fuel, repairs, marine store, snacks, ice, bait and tackle, showers, and certified technicians. Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. March 30-Nov. 10. Requirements Minimum age 18, driver’s license.

JETSKIRENTALS.COM INC., 320 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven, 631-286-7816, jetskirentals.com. Offers Personal watercraft, kayak, canoe and Jet Ski rentals, boating classes, one-on-one boating and restaurant. Season April-Nov. Requirements 19 and older.

LB WAKE & WATERSPORTS, 10 Broadway, Island Park, 516-415-0005, lbwake.com. Offers 17-foot skiffs, Jet Skis, fly boarding and tubing for rent. Charterboats available for water sports and fishing. Hours 9 a.m.-sunset (dark) daily, May-Oct. Requirements ID and credit card.

LIGHTHOUSE MARINA, 229 Meetinghouse Creek Rd., Aquebogue, lighthousemarina.com, 631-722-3400. Offers 19- to 26-foot boats, including pontoon and paddleboats, plus water skis, and wake board rentals available. Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, May-Sept. (rentals). Requirements Boating experience (lessons available) and driver’s license.

PUFF AND PUTT FAMILY FUN CENTER, 659 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, puffnputt.com, 631-668-4473. Offers Kayak, sailboat, canoe, pedal boat, stand-up paddleboards, weather permitting. Sailing on Fort Pond, enclosed freshwater lake, 1 ½ miles long. Hours Open daily June 15-Sept. 15, open weekends May and Oct.

RENTABOAT, 320 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven, rentaboat.com, 631-286-7816. Offers Canoes, personal watercrafts, power boats, kayaks. Boating classes, one-on-one boating instructions available. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Season All year.

SILLY LILY FISHING STATION, 99 Adelaide Ave., East Moriches, 631-878-0247, sillylily.com. Offers 24 fiberglass 16-foot skiffs; 6 14- to 20-foot sailboats (lessons, kayaks, paddleboards also available). Bait, tackle, seafood, snacks, launching ramp, harbor tours, restaurant. Season 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends, April-Nov. Requirements Minimum age 18, driver’s license.

STRONG’S MARINE, 2400 Camp Mineola Rd., Mattituck, 631-298-4770, strongsmarine.com. Offers 18- to 25-foot boat rentals, including Cobalt, Regal, Pursuit, and Grady White; plus water skis and water tubes. Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, May-Oct. Also has another location in Southampton (boat rentals), 631-283- 4841. Boat club membership; monthly rentals available. Requirements Boating experience (lessons available), driver’s license.

UIHLEIN’S MARINA, BOAT RENTAL AND MOTEL, 444 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, uihleinsmarina.com, 631-668-3799. Offers 18- to 31-foot power boats for fishing, skiing, tubing, wake boarding, cruising and parties. 1- to 3-person personal watercraft, restaurant. Season 7 a.m.-6 p.m. April 1-Dec. 1. Requirements Older than 18, driver’s license, major credit card.