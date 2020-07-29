Best Bet: MARZO (11); Best Value: PARDSY (4)

FIRST: Windcracker was a tough-trip third in key-race debut; more to give. Winfromwithin was second at 70 cents on the dollar in debut; disappoints again? Reinvestment Risk is training swiftly for debut for Chad Brown; could be the goods.

SECOND: Hidden Scroll projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. King Cause could be ideally positioned if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Dream Friend is fleet-footed and must be given a long look at square price.

THIRD: K. K. Ichikawa gets the meds after two-move third in debut; rates close call. Golconda makes peak start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers. False Alarm is riding a forward line on the numbers; odds will be tempting.

FOURTH: Pardsy outworked 64 rivals in half-mile breeze last week; improvement predicted. Dreams of Tomorrow was a strong second at 75 cents on the dollar last out; logical, short-priced threat. Point Driven could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Ima Pharoah has been second as the favorite in all four starts; no thanks.

FIFTH: Point of Honor owns fast late-pace figures and offers a viable alternative to favorite; will need career best. Midnight Bisou is glaringly obvious but looms a prohibitive price. Motion Emotion was a distant second to "Bisou" last time; closes gap on Saturday?

SIXTH: Everfast gets class relief and returns to dirt; amplified wallop expected. Foolish Ghost was a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; very dangerous. Speightful Kitten has trained strongly for first start since January; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Habitus was a deceptively strong fourth in debut; added ground plays to strength. King of Miami could play out as the controlling speed in first grass start. Shawdyshawdyshawdy is from a potent first-out barn; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Caribbean Gold exits sprints and could enjoy soft lead at marathon trip; juicy price seals the deal. Bail Out logged career-best numbers on this course and distance last summer; very interesting. Amano owns fast late-pace figures and hails from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay.

NINTH: Mr. Buff projects as the controlling front-runner in compact Whitney field. Tom's d'Etat has won five of last six starts; be no surprise. Code of Honor is 2-for-2 at the Spa; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Captain Bombastic has trained strongly since determined win in NY-bred stakes last time; ready for breakthrough in Grade I field. No Parole owns rocket-like speed and has won five of six starts; could easily take this. Eight Rings ships in from SoCal for Bob Baffert after compiling bullet-riddled work tab at Del Mar; logical, short-priced threat.

ELEVENTH: Marzo has the benefit of the rail and should be advantageously positioned near the front in bulky Bowling Green field. Highland Sky has trained sharply since pace and position compromised last time; worth long look at long price. Sadler's Joy packs potent late kick on "A" efforts; must consider.

TWELFTH: Saratoga Treasure is riding a forward line on the numbers and owns a win on Spa sod. Dalika fired half-mile bullet since hard-charging second in last; very dangerous. Mother Mother gets favorable cutback to sprint and moves to turf; very interesting. Sweet Bye and Bye is fresh, working swiftly and owns fast final figures; right in the thick of this. Introduced has won four last six; must consider.