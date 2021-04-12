TODAY'S PAPER
Private and group sailing courses to take on Long Island 

Oakcliff Sailing in Oyster Bay organizes sailing classes

Oakcliff Sailing in Oyster Bay organizes sailing classes for youths and adults, as well as racing events. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Newsday Staff
Some sailing centers offer private and group lessons for kids and adults. Here are spots on Long Island that will get you up to speed on the water this season.

SAILING COURSES

Oakcliff Sailing, 4 South St. in Oyster Bay, 516-802-0368, oakcliffsailing.org, youth and adult training center for athletes who have progressed beyond traditional sailing coaching methods. Offshore, match racing, high performance, maxi yacht, and custom training. Racing and clinics, corporate team building.

The WaterFront Center, 1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, thewaterfrontcenter.org, 516-922-7245, offers private and group lessons for all ages, plus summer programs for grades 1-12.

Dinghy Shop at South Bay Sailing Center, 334 S. Bayview Ave., Amityville, 631-264-0005, dinghyshop.com, offers private lessons.

Narrasketuck Yacht Club, Amityville, 631-691-9292 or nycsail.com, has junior and adult programs.

Port Jefferson Sailing Club Classes, Surf Avenue Pass Way, Port Jefferson, 917-336-5060, portjeffersonyachtclub.com, programs include youth, adult, family and private sailing.

Town of East Hampton, 631-324-2417, runs 2-week programs at Fresh Pond in Amagansett.

Sag Harbor Sailing, sailsagharbor.com, 631-725-5100, offers private, beginner and intermediate courses.

Sail Montauk, located at Gurney’s Star Island, sailmontauk.com, 631-522-5183, offers junior sailing and private instruction.

By Newsday Staff

