Paddleboarding and kayaking are two popular pastimes on Long Island's many waterways. Most outfitters are near launch sites that are open to the public, some lead regular guided paddles.

Rentals are available in most locations as Long Island reopens from coronavirus shutdowns. Additional rental opportunities will follow as Long Island continues to reopen. Social distancing guidelines are in effect and face masks are required on the premises of the rental location. See list below for current opportunities and requirements.

RENTALS

AMAGANSETT BEACH AND BICYCLE CO., 624 Montauk Hwy. and Cross Hwy., Amagansett, 631-267-6325, amagansettbeachco.com.

Open for business. Face coverings required when in the store, one customer only allowed in store at a time, you are encouraged to use the online store when possible. All equipment is sanitized between each rental.

Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., May-Labor Day. Kayak, bikes, surfboard, stand-up paddleboard, Boogie board and rowing shell.

ATLANTIC OUTFITTERS, 405 Main St., Port Washington, 516-767-2215, atlanticoutfitters.us.

Open for business. Face coverings required when in the store and on the dock. All equipment is cleaned between each rental.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Paddleboard, rowboat, kayak and fishing equipment, lessons, tours, parties.

BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, North Babylon, parks.ny.gov, 631-667-5055.

Pedal boat rentals are currently not available. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance. Parking spaces have been reduced to limit capacity and restrooms may be limited or not available.

Rowboat, kayak, and pedal boat. Freshwater fishing permitted from rowboats weekdays. License required. Hours: Noon-5 p.m. May 23-Sept. 7 weekends and holidays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 12-Oct. 12 weekends and holidays; 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 29-Sept. 4. weekdays. Fee $20 per 2 hours for rowboats, pedal boats and kayaks; $8 parking daily May 23-Labor Day; weekends and holidays April 4-May 17 and Sept. 12-Oct. 12.

BLYDENBURGH COUNTY PARK, Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-854-3713.

Rowboat rentals are currently not available. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance.

Hours Dawn.-6 p.m. daily, Memorial Day weekend-Labor Day weekend. Rowboat rentals, fishing. Fees $5 daily launch; $10-$45 plus $10 rowboat rental fee; Parking $7 resident, $15 nonresident.

BOB’S CANOE RENTALS, Kings Park, 631-269-9761, canoerentalslongisland.com.

Rentals are available. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance. All equipment is sanitized between each rental.

Season April 15-Nov. 15. Canoe and kayak rentals. Fees $50 single kayak, $60 2-person kayak; $60 canoe.

CARMAN’S RIVER CANOE AND KAYAK, 2979 Montauk Hwy., Brookhaven, carmansriverkayak.com, 631-803-8496.

Open for business. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance. Cleaning of equipment done between rentals.

Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays May 15-Oct. 30; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fees $40 single kayak, stand-up paddleboards; $50 double kayak, canoe. Launch for Brookhaven Town residents, $10 nonresidents.

CEDAR POINT COUNTY PARK, Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-852-7620.

Rowboat rentals are currently not available. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance.

Hours 8 a.m.-sunset daily May 23- Sept. 7. Rowboat rentals. Fees $5 daily launch; $10-$45 plus $10 rowboat rental fee; $7 resident, $15 nonresident parking.

DINGHY SHOP, 334 S. Bayview Ave., Amityville, 631-264-0005, dinghyshop.com.

Currently offering kayak and paddleboard rentals only including Full-Moon Kayak Tour. Face coverings required when in the store and when unable to maintain social distance. Equipment sanitized after each use.

Season Open year-round, rentals June-Oct. Fees Two-hour rentals: sailboats $95; single kayaks $30, tandem kayaks $60; paddleboard $40. Full-moon tour $50, $64 for tandem kayaks, Wed. twilight tour $46 (rental fee included).

EAGLE’S NECK PADDLING CO., Orient Beach State Park, 44000 Main Rd., Southold, 631-765-3502, eaglesneckpaddling.com.

Open for business. Face coverings required when in the store and when unable to maintain social distance. All equipment is sanitized after each use.

Kayak and paddleboard rentals; tours available. Fees $10 parking plus rental fee.

EMPIRE KAYAKS, 4 Empire Blvd., Island Park, 516-889-8300, empirekayaks.com

Open for business. Face coverings required while on the property. Groups limited to 4 people. No reservations required or taken. When renting be ready to go on the water when you arrive. All equipment is sanitized between rentals. Clinics are currently suspended. Cash only.

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays (closed Tue.), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends. Sales, rentals, lessons; kayaks, paddleboards, eco tours.

HAMPTON WATER SPORTS, 1688 County Rd. 39, Southampton, hamptonwatersports.com, 631-283-9463.

Open for business. Face coverings required when in the store and unable to social distance. All equipment is sanitized between each rental.

Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, March-Christmas. Sales and rentals for windsurfing, paddleboarding, surfing, kiteboarding; lessons on East End bays.

JETSKIRENTALS.COM, INC., 320 South Country Rd., Brookhaven, 631-559-5151, jetskirentals.com.

Open for business and rentals are available, call 631-559-5151 to reserve. Face coverings required when not able to maintain social distance. All equipment is sanitized between each rental.

Season May 23-Oct. Rentals for kayaks, paddleboards and Jet Skis, lessons and tours available. Life jacket included in rental, reservations recommended. Fee $40 per hour for paddleboard, kayak, $125 for 4-hours; $150 per hour for JetSki.

JK KAYAK & SUP, Cold Spring Harbor, 800-489-0398, jkkayak.com.

Open for business. Face coverings required when unable to social distance. Disinfecting all equipment between rentals is being done and have trip sizes have been considerably reduced. More trips with less paddlers have been added. Check website to book trips on weekdays and weekends and they will accommodate requests for private trips with friends and family.

Season May-Oct. Professionally guided kayak and stand-up paddleboard tours. 1- to 3-hour tours for all levels from Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington, Islip and Southampton.

MAIN BEACH XPEDITIONS, 500 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, 631-537-2716, mainbeach.com

Open for business. Face coverings required when in the store and unable to social distance. Rental equipment is fully sanitized before and after each rental.

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Season Spring-fall for kayak, paddleboard and surfboard rentals. Full-moon paddles, group and private tours. Lessons, rentals.

NISSEQUOGUE RIVER CANOE AND KAYAK RENTALS, Paul Given County Park, Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, 631-979-8244, canoerentals.com.

Open for business. Face coverings required when in the store and unable to social distance. Rental equipment is fully sanitized before and after each rental.

Hours Open daily. Season April 15- Oct. 31. 5 ½-mile paddle along the Nissequogue River (tidal), canoe and kayak rentals.

OYSTER BAY COMMUNITY ROWING, Centre Island Beach, 516-500-3677, oysterbaycommunityrowing.org.

Operating at a limited capacity. All rowing sessions currently by reservation only and you must adhere to their COVID-19 protocol, email president@oysterbaycommunityrowing.org for a copy of their protocol.

Rowing for juniors and adults 14 and older.

PAUMANOK TOURS, Setauket, 631-404-6447, paumanoktours.com

Open for business. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance. Cleaning of equipment done between rentals.

Kayak and equipment rentals, lessons and guided tours. Fees Rentals: 1 hour for $30, $10 each additional hour. Tours: $50 1-hour trip, $65 2-hour trip, $80 3-hour trip. Prices include on-land lesson.

PUFF AND PUTT FAMILY FUN CENTER, 659 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com.

Rentals currently available. Face coverings required when not able to maintain social distance.

Hours Daily June 15-Sept. 15, open weekends May and Oct. Kayak, sailboat, canoe, more.

SEARS BELLOWS COUNTY PARK, Bellows Pond Road, Hampton Bays, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-852-8290.

Rowboat rentals are currently not available. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance.

Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, rowboating, Bellows Pond. Fees $5 daily launch fee; $10-$45 plus $10 rowboat rental; $7 resident, $15 nonresident parking.

SHELTER ISLAND KAYAK TOURS, Route 114 at Duvall, Shelter Island, 631-749-1990, kayaksi.com.

Temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May-Oct. Tours, kayak and paddleboard rentals. Fees $60 kayak tours, $30 younger than 12. Paddleboards: $30 per hour, $50 for 2 hours; single kayak: $30 for 2 hours, $45 for 4 hours; Double kayaks: $50 for 2 hours, $70 for 4 hours.

SOUTHAVEN COUNTY PARK, Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-854-1414.

Rowboat rentals are currently not available. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance.

Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Rowing in lake on upper part of Carmans River. Fees $5 launch; $10-$45 plus $10 rowboat rental; $7 resident, $15 nonresident parking.

SOUTH SHORE PADDLEBOARDS, 258 E. Main St., Babylon Village, southshorepaddleboards.com, 631-482-1822.

Open for business. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance.

Sales and rentals, tours, lessons. Summer junior program. Sunrise and Sunset paddles; birthday and corporate parties available. Fees Lessons $65 an hour; rentals $40 for 2 hours.

STONY BROOK HARBOR KAYAK AND PADDLEBOARD RENTALS, 51 Shore Rd., Stony Brook, sbharborrentals.com, 631-834-3130.

Open for business. Face coverings required when unable to maintain social distance. Texting from the car to avoid lines is in place. All equipment is sanitized after each use and sanitizing products such as wipes and gloves are available for those who need or want it.

Hours Varies with tide. Kayak and paddleboard rentals and tours; Paddleboard yoga and fitness fusion classes. Fee 3 hour rentals: single kayaks $45, double kayaks $60; stand up paddleboards $45; paddleboard yoga classes and paddleboard fitness classes $40.

THE WATERFRONT CENTER, 1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-922-7245, thewaterfrontcenter.org.

Currently offering kayak and paddleboard rentals only with online reservations. All payments waiver must be done online, no physical payments accepted. Hand sanitizer and portable washing stations available. Equipment cleaned between each use. Face coverings required.

Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon. Season Memorial Day-Labor Day. Fees Kayak and paddleboard rentals $20-$23 an hour. Guided paddle tours $30; stand-up paddleboard tours 6-7:30 p.m. Tue.; open paddle 6-7:30 p.m. Wed.; sunset kayak tours 6-7:30 p.m. Thur.

CLUBS AND EVENTS

LONG ISLAND PADDLERS, West Sayville, lipaddlers.org. Paddling trips scheduled every week June-Sept.

LONG ISLAND ROWING, Scudder Beach, 10 Beach Ave., Northport; and Fleet Cove Beach, at end of Fleet Cove Road, Centerport; lirowing.org, 631-991-2739, bgiehl@lirowing.org.

Currently rowing in singles (and training singles) only, unless rowers are from the same household, space is limited. COVID-19 Safety Protocol and Agreement must be read and signed, see website for details.

Season June-end of Aug.

SAG HARBOR COMMUNITY ROWING, Cove Road, Sag Harbor, 631-267-6325, rowsagharbor.org

All instruction will be done in single sculls or doubles for family members, limit 10 participants per session; face coverings required.

Season May-Sept. Middle school students and older.

SAGAMORE ROWING ASSOCIATION, Oyster Bay, 516-714-3247, sagamorerowing.org.

Open for adult members rowing singles, and crews of adult members sharing the same household. An acknowledgment of protocols must be read and signed.

Olympic-style rowing, learn-to-row program in Oyster Bay; interscholastic and masters (adult) competitive programs.