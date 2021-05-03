Marinas along Long Island's shores
If you own a boat, you’ll need a place to tie up, restock and refuel. Long Island has a dock, pier, slip or mooring for every boat owner. Call ahead.
HEMPSTEAD HARBOR
HARRY TAPPEN BOAT BASIN, Shore Road, Glenwood Landing, 516-674-7100. Season April-Nov. 267 slips (transient spots available via waiting list), open to nonresidents if available. Pump-out station, launch ramps, pool (June-Sept.), outdoor showers, beach, boccie court, first aid, playground, basketball court, picnic area, restaurant, beach and fishing pier.
SAFE HARBOR GLEN COVE, 128 Shore Rd., Glen Cove, 516-671-5563, shmarinas.com. Season All year. 450 slips (50 transient), storage, fuel, repairs, pump-out station, showers, pool, laundry.
HUNTINGTON, NORTHPORT
BRITANNIA YACHTING CENTER, 81 Fort Salonga Rd., Rte. 25A, Northport, brityacht.com, 631-261-5600. Season May 1-Oct. 31. Year-round storage and full service. 310 slips, fuel, pump-out, bait and tackle, dive shop, showers, two restaurants, brewery, pool.
CONEYS MARINE YACHT SALES AND SERVICE, 32 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-421-3366, coneys.com. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Season April-Nov. 300 moorings (50 transient), winter storage (indoor and outdoor, wet and dry), launch service, repairs, sales, store and showers. Sailboat repairs and boats for sale.
KNUTSON MARINE, 41 E. Shore Rd., Huntington, 631-549-7842, knutsonmarine.com. Season April 1-Nov. 1 (repairs all year). 115 slips (5 transient), 75 moorings, Marine Travelift, storage (indoor and outdoor, wet and dry), launch service, marine store, picnic area, showers, vending machines. (Also 300 W. Shore Rd.)
SEYMOUR’S BOATYARD, 63 Bayview Ave., Northport, 631-261-6574, seymoursboatyard.com. Hours 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thur., 8 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. through Labor Day; Sept.-Oct. call or check website for hours. Season April 15-Oct. 31. 600 moorings (25 transient), storage (outdoor, dry), repairs, fuel, launch service.
WEST SHORE MARINA, 100 W. Shore Rd., Huntington, 631-427-3444. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Season All year. Full service, 300 slips (up to 30 transient), storage, transient dockage rentals, store, restrooms, bathing facilities and a Travelift good for up to 35 tons.
WILLIS MARINE CENTER, 17 Mill Dam Rd., Huntington, 631-421-3400, willismarine.com. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (launch service until 10 p.m.). Season All year. 120 slips (20 transient), 70 moorings (20 transient), reservations suggested. Storage (outdoor, wet and dry), launch service, repairs, sales, showers. New and used boat sales.
OYSTER BAY
OYSTER BAY MARINE CENTER, 5 Bay Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-624-2400, obmc.com. Season Store open all year 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri; call for Sat. hours; closed Sun. Launch and dock April 1- Nov. 19. 32 slips; more than 250 moorings (transient when available), reservations only; repairs, fuel, marine store, showers and launch service.
THEODORE ROOSEVELT MARINA, off South Street, Oyster Bay, 516-624-6202, oysterbaytown.com. Season April-Nov. 97 slips (open to public via waiting list), launch ramps, winter storage (outdoor and wet), beach, tennis, pump-out station, kayak/dinghy racks.
PORT JEFFERSON, MOUNT SINAI, STONY BROOK
DANFORDS HOTEL & MARINA, 25 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-928-5200, danfords.com. Season April 15-Nov. 30. 110 slips, 1,000 feet of side-to-tie, fuel, pump-out station, showers, Wi-Fi, outdoor bar and hotel rooms. Dock, stay and dine at Wave Seafood and Steak, or rest and relax at Butterfly Spa.
MOUNT SINAI TOWN MARINA, Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai, 631-928-0199, brookhavenny.gov/228/Marinas. Season May 8-Nov. 7. 400 slips (transient, if available).
PORT JEFFERSON TOWN MARINA, West Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-331-3567, brookhavenny.gov/228/Marinas. Season May 8-Nov. 7. 174 slips (transient).
PORT JEFFERSON YACHT CLUB, 1 Surf Ave., Port Jefferson, 631-473-9650, portjeffersonyachtclub.com. Season All year. 125 moorings (20 transient), restrooms, showers, sailing lessons, sailing camp.
STONY BROOK MARINE SERVICE, Stony Brook Harbor, Stony Brook, 631-675-0675. Season All year. 25 slips (no transient), storage, fiberglass repairs and service.
PORT WASHINGTON
MANHASSET BAY MARINA, 10 Matinecock Ave., Port Washington, manhassetbaymarina.com, 516-883-8411. Season All year. 300 slips (20 transient), 25 moorings, storage, phone, internet, electricity, repairs, fuel, pump-out, showers, bar and restaurant (free dockage to patrons). Live music on weekends.
SAFE HARBOR CAPRI MARINA, 15 Orchard Beach Blvd., Port Washington, 516-883-7800, shmarinas.com. Season May 1-Oct. 31, open all year. 335 slips (20 transient), storage, fuel, pump-out, repairs, marine store, pool, showers, restaurant, Capri West snack bar, lounge, and laundry. Waterfront dining at Capri East, and Butler’s Flat Clam Shack and Strong’s Marine at Capri West.
TOMS POINT MARINA, 1 Sagamore Hill Dr., Port Washington, tomspointmarina.com, 516-883- 6630. Season All year. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 130 slips (some transient), storage, cable TV, phone, electricity, laundry.
FREEPORT, MERRICK
GUY LOMBARDO MARINA, 898 Guy Lombardo Ave., Freeport, 516-378-3417, hempsteadny.gov. Season April 1-Dec. 1. 252 slips (10 transient), pump-out (free), showers, fishing pier.
WHALENECK MARINA, 3000 Whaleneck Dr., Merrick, 516-378-8025, whaleneckmarinapowersports.com. Season April-Oct. 200 slips (20 transient) storage, repairs, showers, restaurant, pool, launch service.
YACHTSMEN’S COVE, 696 S. Main St., Freeport, 516-546-6026. Season Open all year. 160 slips (15 transient), full repair service, storage, two lifts, restrooms, ice machine.
GREAT SOUTH BAY
AMITY HARBOR MARINE, 30 E. Merrick Rd., Amityville, 631-842-1280, amityharbormarine.com. Season April 15-Oct. 31. 76 slips (2 transient), winter storage for 235 boats, indoor service center, sales, repairs, fuel dock, electricity, marina forklifts, Travelift (30 tons, 50 feet), restrooms and showers, barbecue-equipped area. New and pre-owned boat sales and service.
ATLANTIQUE MARINA & BEACH, 10 Shore Walk, Fire Island, strongsmarine.com/atlantique. Season Fri.-Sun. and Memorial Day, May 15-31; daily June 1-Sept. 17; Fri.-Sun. and Columbus Day, Sept. 18-Oct. 11. More than 150 slips. Preference given to Town of Islip residents; reservations through dockwa.com.
BAY SHORE MARINA, South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, 631-224-5404. Season All year. Hours 8 a.m.-sundown Memorial Day-Labor Day; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. rest of the year. Two boat ramps, spray park, snack bar, restaurant, basketball court and fishing pier.
BEAVER DAM BOAT MARINA, 320 South Country Rd., Brookhaven, 631-286-7816. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Season All year. Summer seasonal dockage and full-service marina. 70 slips (2 transient), outdoor storage, repairs, store, Travelift hoist, 5 minutes from Fire Island. Deep water access.
BERGEN POINT YACHT BASIN, 601 Bergen Ave., West Babylon, 631-669-3990, bergenpointmarina.com. Season April-Nov. Open all year, 100 slips, outdoor storage, repairs, marine store, Travelift hoist.
BLUE POINT MARINA, 12 Corey Ave., Blue Point, 631-363-2000, bluepointmarina.com. Season All year. 124 slips (no transient), full-service marina, storage, store, fuel, repairs, restaurant.
BLUE POINT TOWN MARINA (COREY BEACH MARINA), Corey Avenue, Blue Point, 631-363-6045. brookhavenny.gov/228/Marinas. Season May 9-Nov. 1. 91 slips (transient, if available).
BOB DEBONA MEMORIAL MARINA 1, 96 Riviera Dr. and Whittier Drive, Mastic Beach, 631-399-6111, nwsdy.li/bobdebonamarina. Season May-Oct. 15, weather permitting. 230 slips (transient if available), electricity, 24-hour security; picnic area, boat launch ramp (fee, call) no reservations needed, memberships available, owned and operated by the Mastic Beach Property Owners Association. Event Snapper Derby for kids in Sept.
BURNETT’S MARINA/BAIT AND TACKLE, 16 Bayview Ave., Bay Shore, burnettsmarina.com, 631-665-9050. Hours 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Season April-Dec. 150 slips (no transient), storage, fresh bait and tackle, showers, vending machines, Wi-Fi.
CEDAR BEACH MARINA, Ocean Parkway (bay side), Babylon, 631-669-5949. Season Memorial Day-Columbus Day. 63 boat slips with electricity at main dock, floating dock, daily fee charged, Town of Babylon residents only. Pump-out station, showers, playground, campground.
DAVIS PARK MARINA, Davis Park, Fire Island, 631-597-9090, davisparkmarina.com. Season May 8-Oct. 24. 256 transient slips, electricity, pump-out boat, restrooms, showers, playground, grills, grocery store, snack bar, restaurant.
EAST SHORE MARINE, 401 E. Shore Rd., Lindenhurst, 631-225-5656, eastshoremarineny.com. Season All year. 600 slips (no transient), indoor service center, sales, repairs, fuel dock, pump-out, electricity, water, restrooms, showers, playground, pool, vending machine.
ISLAND VIEW MARINA, 61 Price St., Patchogue, 631-447-1234, islandviewmarinaandfuel.com. Season All year, daily in summer, winter on-call. 20 water slips, 50 dry storage (no transient), fuel dock, boat and paddleboard rentals.
LEEWARD COVE MARINA, 327 River Ave., Patchogue, 631-654-3106, leewardcovemarina.com. Season All year. 230 slips (transient, if available), outdoor storage, repairs, marine parts, showers, pump-out station, restaurant, boat rentals.
MORGAN’S SWAN RIVER MARINA, 363 Grove Ave., Patchogue, 631-758-3524. Season All year. 70 slips, (12 transient) electricity, public launch ramp, hoist, fuel, repairs, winter storage (dry), marine store.
NASSAU COUNTY WANTAGH PARK MARINA, 1 King Rd., Wantagh, 516-571-7460, nassaucountyny.gov. Hours Sunrise-sunset. Season mid-April.-Nov. 8. 254 slips (6 transient, fee), pump-out station, boat ramp (fee). Lottery open to Nassau residents in March (fee).
PATCHOGUE SHORES MARINA, 28 Cornell Rd., East Patchogue, patchogueshoresmarina.com, 631-475-0790. Season April 1-Nov. 1; storage available all year. 70 slips (no transient), outdoor storage, repairs, marine store, showers, boat sales.
SAILORS HAVEN, Fire Island National Seashore, Fire Island, nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/sailorshaven.htm, 631-597-6014. (Visitor center open seasonally, Wed.-Sun., 631-597-6183) Season Mid-May to mid-Oct. 45 transient slips with electricity, water, grills, showers, restrooms, snack bar and store, ice. Lifeguards weekends Memorial Day-July 4, daily July 4-Labor Day. Visitor center and ranger-guided Sunken Forest Discovery Tours Wed.-Sun. Junior Ranger programs and special events, including snapper derby and sand creation contest. Personal watercraft prohibited.
SANDSPIT MARINA, 116 Brightwood St., Patchogue, 631-475-1592, brookhavenny.gov/228/Marinas. Season May 8-Nov. 7. 104 slips (transient, if available).
SEABORN MARINA, 87 Ocean Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-0037. Season All year. 100 slips (transient, if available, call), full-service marina, marine store, fuel, 75-ton Travelift, emergency hauls.
SMITH POINT MARINA BOAT RAMP, William Floyd Parkway, Shirley, just before the bridge. Boat ramp for Green Key holders looking to spend a day on the water. Season All year. The boat ramp features a freshwater wash-down and 50 parking spots for trailers. Daily or yearly permits are required. No overnight parking. Permits available at Smith Point or West Sayville Parks Office 631-854-4949.
TIMBER POINT SUFFOLK COUNTY MARINA EAST/WEST, Great River Road, Great River, 631-854-0938, suffolkcountyny.gov. Season April 15-Nov. 12. 73 slips (5 transient) at east marina, 75 slips at west marina (no transient), storage, pump-out, fuel.
TOWN OF ISLIP PUMP OUT STATIONS & BOAT, Land-based pump out stations are located at Atlantique Marina (Fire Island), Browns River East Marina (Bayport), East Islip Marina, Maple Avenue Dock (Bay Shore), islipny.gov. Season Pump-out boat available Sat.-Sun. and holidays, Memorial Day Weekend-Columbus Day. Use Channel 73 to call for pump out 8 a.m.-3 p.m., subject to change.
WATCH HILL, Fire Island National Seashore, Fire Island, (accessible by passenger ferry from Patchogue, or private boat), 631-597-6073 (Visitor center open seasonally, Wed.-Sun.), nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/watchhill.htm. Season Mid-May to mid-Oct. 175 transient slips, electricity (140 of 175 slips), water, grills and pump-out station. Lifeguards weekends Memorial Day-July 4, and daily July 4-Labor Day. Visitors center (631-597-6455), restrooms, snack bar and store.
INWOOD
TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD INWOOD MARINA, Bayswater Boulevard, Inwood, hempsteadny.gov, 516-239- 0945. Season April 15-Nov. 1. 66 slips, launch ramp, pump-out facility, in-water berthing, electric and restrooms.
MORICHES BAY
ATLANTIC COVE MARINA, 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches, 631-878-2100, atlanticcovemarina.com. Season All year. 144 slips (10 transient), certified full-service marina, fuel, outboard repairs, 30-ton open-ended Travelift, storage, shower, restaurant, and fishing charterboat.
CENTER YACHT CLUB, 222 Old Neck Rd., Center Moriches, 631-874-2200, centeryachtclub.com. Season May 1-Oct. 31. More than 100 slips (15-20 transient). Store, bait, gas and diesel fuel, storage, certified marine mechanics.
FORGE RIVER MARINA, Riviera Drive, Mastic, 631-395-3993, brookhavenny.gov/228/Marinas. Season May 8-Nov. 7, 96 slips (transient, if available).
GREAT GUN MARINA, East Moriches, 631-451-6117. brookhavenny.gov/228/Marinas. Season May 8-Nov. 7. 3 transient slips.
HAMPTON WATERCRAFT AND MARINE, 50 S. Bay Ave., Eastport, 631-325-8900, hamptonwatercraft.com. Season All year. Dockage available. (transient, if available), ship store, pro shop, storage, repairs, fuel, bait.
MORICHES BOAT AND MOTOR, 200 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches, 631-878-0023, morichesboatandmotor.com. Hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tue.-Sun., closed Mon. Season All year. 24 slips (no transient), 50 dry-rack storage, repairs, fuel, marine store, restroom, picnic area, Wi-Fi.
REMSENBURG MARINA, Dock Road, Remsenburg, 631-325-1677, remsenburgmarina.com. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Season April 1-Nov. 1. 130 slips (transient if available), outdoor storage, repairs, lift, store, pump-out, fuel.
SENIX MARINE, 50 Senix Ave., Center Moriches, 631-874-2092. Season All year. 130 slips (2 transient), storage, repairs, store, fuel, showers, restaurant, bait and tackle.
SWEZEY’S HARTS COVE MARINA, 29 Maple Ave., East Moriches, 631-878-3700. Season April-Nov., 75 slips (no transient), storage, valet rack service, repairs, picnic area, bait and tackle.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH MUNICIPAL MARINA, Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach, 631-377-9013, westhamptonbeach.org/village-marina. Season Season April 15-Nov. 1. for residents only; Transient Jun-Aug. daily; May and Sept. 7-Oct. weekends and holidays; 91 slips (10 transient), showers, electricity. Reservations required via dockwa.com.
POINT LOOKOUT
ANGIE M. CULLIN EAST MARINA, 1501 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, 516-431-9200 or Bay Constables, 516-801-5608, hempsteadny.gov. Season April 1- Dec. 1. 184 sips (no transient), pump-out facility, 2 commercial fishing berths, electricity, restrooms.
CURTIS E. FISHER WEST MARINA, 1401 Lido Blvd., Point Lookout, 516-431-9200 or Bay Constables 516-801-5608, hempsteadny.gov. Season April 1- Dec. 1. 152 slips (5 transient), boat launch ramp, electricity, restrooms, fishing pier.
EAST HAMPTON, THREE MILE HARBOR
GARDINER’S MARINA, 35 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd., East Hampton, seaincorp.com, 631-324-5666. Hours 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. Season May 15-Nov. 28. Mix of floating dock and fixed-pier slips to accommodate vessels up to 110 feet long and up to 7-foot drafts, 45 slips (some transient available) 30, 50 and 100-amp electricity, Wi-Fi, Clubhouse with showers, bathrooms, ice and laundry, repairs, dock master, dock hand, technicians available. Outdoor picnic areas with tables and grills; offseason in-water storage available.
HALSEY’S MARINA, 73 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd., East Hampton, seaincorp.com, 631-324-5666. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily in season. Season May 15-Nov. 28. Fixed piers with full finger piers for yachts up to 75 feet and 7-foot drafts, 45 slips (some transient available), 30- and 50-amp electricity, Wi-Fi, dock master, dock hands, technicians available. Clubhouse with showers, bathrooms, laundry, TV, ice; entertainment area with propane grills.
HARBOR MARINA, 423 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd., East Hampton, seaincorp.com, 631-324-5666. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m., extended hours vary in season. Season May 15-Nov. 28. Fuel dock and boatyard open for repairs all year. Floating dock slips for vessels up to 60 feet and 7-foot drafts, 95 slips (some transient available), boat rentals, restaurant, 30- or 50-amp electricity, Wi-Fi, showers and bathrooms, dry rack high-and-dry services. Bostwick's on the Harbor waterside restaurant. Engine dealerships with technicians, marine store with parts and accessories, nautical-themed gift items, snacks, ice, bait, tackle, boat rentals and, storage, 15-ton forklift, 35-ton Travelift services available, near Town of East Hampton commercial dock.
THREE MILE HARBOR MARINA, 6 Boat Yard Rd., East Hampton, 631-324-1320, seaincorp.com. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily in season. Season May 15-Nov. 28 (open for repairs all year). Floating dock slips for vessels up to 50 feet and 8-foot draft, 75 slips (transient available), with 30- or 50-amp electric, Wi-Fi, repairs, snacks, bait and tackle, rentals; kayak, canoe racks, dinghy slips. Summer and winter storage, 40-ton Travelift. Near Town of East Hampton public ramp. Clubhouse, shower, restroom and laundry.
GREENPORT, ORIENT, SOUTHOLD
BRICK COVE MARINA, Sage Boulevard, Southold, 631-477-0830, brickcove.com. Season April-Oct. (service and storage open all year). 138 slips (transient, if available), storage, repairs, showers, marine store, beach, pool.
CLAUDIO’S MARINA, 111 Main St., Greenport, 631-477-0355, claudios.com/marina. Season May-Oct. 2,000 feet of dock for transients (no slips, all dock), electricity, three restaurants, clam bar, restrooms and deep water.
PORT OF EGYPT MARINE, 62300 Main Rd. and Route 25A, Southold, 631-765-2445, poemarine.com. Season All year. Hours Call or check website. 132 slips (transient available), service and parts dept., fuel dock, dining, pool, cabana with showers, boat sales and boater education.
SAFE HARBOR GREENPORT, 500 Beach Rd., Greenport, 631-477-9594, shmarinas.com. Season May-Oct. (open all year for repairs). 200 slips (transient, if available), storage, pump-out, store, showers, town shuttle, laundry, pool, restaurant.
SAFE HARBOR STIRLING MARINA, 1410 Manhanset Ave., Greenport, 631-477-0828, shmarinas.com. Season April 15-Oct. 15 (all year for repairs). 185 slips (transient, if available).
MONTAUK
GURNEY’S STAR ISLAND RESORT & MARINA, 32 Star Island Rd., Montauk, gurneysresorts.com/montauk-star-island, 631-668-7732. Season May-Nov. 232 slips (seasonal and transient as available), megayachts capable (up to 220 feet), pools, spa, tennis courts, gift shop, 2 restaurants, 3 bars, Wi-Fi, kayaks, paddleboards, bicycles and shuttle to town and ocean beaches.
MONTAUK ANGLERS CLUB & MARINA, 467 E. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-3232, montaukanglersclub.com. Season April-Nov. 165 slips (transient, if available), showers, repairs, store, bait and tackle, restaurant.
MONTAUK MARINE BASIN, 426 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5900, marinebasin.com Season All year. 150 slips (transient, if available). Wi-Fi, cable TV, repair stations, electricity hookups, fuel, bait and tackle and an annual Shark Tournament.
SAM'S STAR ISLAND YACHT CLUB AND MARINA, 59 Star Island Rd., Montauk, starislandyc.com, 631-668-5052. Season All year. Hours 5 a.m.-9 p.m. June-Aug., call for additional hours. 170 slips (100 transient), storage, electricity, cable TV, Wi-Fi, repairs, store, fuel, showers, laundry, grocery, bait, restaurant, pool, picnic area, dog park.
SNUG HARBOR MOTEL & MARINA, 3 Star Island Rd., Montauk, 631-668-2860, montauksnugharbor.com. Season April through mid-Nov. 80 slips (15 transient), electricity, Wi-Fi, cable TV, showers, laundry, motel (April-Nov.), pool, playground, barbecue. Marina customers welcome to use all motel amenities.
UIHLEIN’S MARINA, BOAT RENTAL AND MOTEL, 444 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, uihleinsmarina.com, 631-668-3799. Season April 1-Dec. 1. Hours 7 a.m.-6 p.m. 35 slips (transient, if available), storage, fuel, service repair, in-and out-storage, boat and personal watercraft rentals, showers, restaurant and motel. Authorized Mercury sales and service.
WESTLAKE MARINA, 352 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5600, westlake-marina.com. Season April-Nov. 99 slips (15 transient), storage, some repairs, store, bait and tackle, showers, picnic area, restaurant, free charter-booking service.
PECONIC BAY
CONSCIENCE POINT MARINA, 1976 N. Sea Rd., Southampton, southamptontownny.gov, 631-728-4170. Season May 1-Nov. 15. 68 slips (24 floating, 44 bulkhead, (no transient), electricity, full-time dock master, fuel, restrooms, showers, winter storage (dry), residents only, applications for slips accepted Dec. 1-Feb. 1.
GREAT PECONIC BAY MARINA, Washington Avenue, South Jamesport, greatpeconicbaymarina.com, 631-722-3565. Season All year. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun, closed Mon. March-late Nov.; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat., closed Sun.-Mon. rest of year. 210 slips (transient, if available), storage, repairs, store, fuel, pump-out, showers, sandy beach, playground.
LIGHTHOUSE MARINA, 229 Meetinghouse Creek Rd., Aquebogue, lighthousemarina.com, 631-722-3400. Hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. Season April 15-Oct. 15, dockage (open all year for repairs). 150 slips (up to 70 feet, transient, as available), indoor heated and outdoor storage, transient dockage welcome, boat rentals, repairs, authorized Yamaha parts center, marine store, fuel, pump-out, bar and grill, pool, showers and laundry facilities.
NEW SUFFOLK SHIPYARD AT CUTCHOGUE HARBOR MARINA, 3350 W. Creek Ave., Cutchogue, 631-734-6993, newsuffolkshipyard.com. Season April 1-Oct. 31. 120 slips (transient, if available), storage, repairs, store, fuel, pump-out, showers, laundry, phone hookups.
NEW SUFFOLK SHIPYARD AT SCHOOL HOUSE CREEK, 6775 New Suffolk Rd., New Suffolk, 631-734-6311, newsuffolkshipyard.com. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun. Season All year. 60 slips (no transient), fuel, repair, pump-out, bathrooms and showers.
STRONG’S MARINE, 2400 Camp Mineola Rd., Mattituck, 631-298-4770, strongsmarine.com. Season All year Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. 170 slips, valet dockage, storage, fuel, repairs, rentals, showers, picnic area, store, pump-out, bait.
STRONG’S MARINE IN SOUTHAMPTON, 1810 N. Sea Rd., Southampton, 631-283-4841, strongsmarine.com. Season All year. Hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily April 1-Nov. 1; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. offseason. No transient slips.
STRONG’S WATER CLUB & MARINA, 2255 Wickham Ave., Mattituck, strongswaterclub.com, 631-298- 4739. Season April 1-Nov. 1. Hours 8:30-5 p.m. daily; closed Sun. offseason. 135 slips (65 transient), outdoor and indoor storage, repairs, store, fuel, restaurant, showers, pool membership. Windamere restaurant on site.
STRONG’S YACHT CENTER, 5780 W. Mill Rd., Mattituck, 631-298-4480, strongsmarine.com. Hours 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, April 1-Nov. 1. Season All year. About 20 transient slips, outdoor and indoor storage, repairs, showers. Strong’s dockage customers can use all three Mattituck locations, space permitting. Call for offseason hours.
TREASURE COVE RESORT MARINA, 469 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-8386, treasurecoveresortmarina.com. Season: Memorial Day-Labor Day. 120 slips (25 transient), storage, repairs, fuel, showers, laundry, pool, restaurant, picnic area, canoe, kayak, stand-up paddleboard and electric tour boat rentals. Marina is adjacent to aquarium and Hyatt Place Long Island/East End.
SAG HARBOR
MILL CREEK MARINA, 3253 Noyac Rd., Sag Harbor, 631-725-1351, millcreekmarinany.com. Season April-Dec. 140 slips (four transient), storage, showers, repairs, fuel, restaurant-bar, kayak and paddleboard rentals.
REDWOOD ANCHORAGE, 40 Redwood Rd., Sag Harbor, 631-725-7949. Season May-Oct. 60 slips (no transient).
SAG HARBOR COVE YACHT CLUB (EAST MARINA), 8 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-1605, sagharborcoveyachtclub.com Season April 15-Oct. 15. 80 slips (some transient, call for availability), showers, restaurant, picnic area.
SAG HARBOR COVE YACHT CLUB (WEST MARINA), 50 W. Water St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-3939, sagharborcoveyachtclub.com. Season April 15-Oct. 15. 80 slips (some transient) fuel, showers, propane grills.
SAG HARBOR MUNICIPAL DOCK, West Water Street Long Wharf, Marine Park, Sag Harbor, 631-725-2368, sagharborny.gov. Season April 1-Oct. 31. 114 slips, (transient, as available), 101 moorings, pump-out, showers, barbecue and picnic tables. Transient slip and mooring reservations accepted.
SHIP ASHORE MARINA, 30 Redwood Rd., Sag Harbor, 631-725-3755. Season April-Oct. 43 slips (no transient), storage, fuel, repairs.
SHELTER ISLAND
COECLES HARBOR MARINA AND BOATYARD, 18 Hudson Ave., Shelter Island, 631749-0700, chmb.net. Season May 15-Oct. 15. 60 slips (transient, if available), electricity, repairs, fuel, pump-outs, shuttle, restrooms with showers, storage, Wi-Fi, store, pool and laundry, bike rentals.
ISLAND BOATYARD & MARINA, 63 S. Menantic Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-3333, islandboatyard.com. Season April 15-Oct. 15, open all year. 80 slips (20 transient), outdoor storage, repairs, restaurant and catering facility, pool, fuel, pump-out, showers, courtesy van, Salt waterfront boat bar with live music on weekends.
SHINNECOCK BAY
HAMPTON WATERCRAFT & MARINE, 44 Newtown Rd., Hampton Bays, hamptonwatercraft.com, 631-728-8200. Season All year. 100 slips (transient, if available), new and used boat sales, storage, repairs, fuel, marine store, showers, restaurant.
MARINER’S COVE MARINE, 9 Canoe Place Rd., Hampton Bays, marinerscovemarine.com, 631-728-0286. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Season All year. 200 slips (transient, if available), storage, repairs, marine store, showers, personal watercraft rentals.
OAKLAND’S RESTAURANT & MARINA, 373 Dune Rd., Hampton Bays, 631-728-6900, oaklandsrestaurant.net. Season May 1-Oct. 30. 72 slips (transient if available), gas and diesel fuel, 1,200-pound weigh station, ice, bait.
SHINNECOCK CANAL SUFFOLK COUNTY MARINA, Canal Road off Sunrise Highway, exit 66, Hampton Bays, 631-852-8291, suffolkcountyny.gov. Season April 15-Nov. 12. 62 slips (15 transient), restrooms, showers, pump-out, electricity.