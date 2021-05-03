Marinas along Long Island's shores

GREAT SOUTH BAY

AMITY HARBOR MARINE, 30 E. Merrick Rd., Amityville, 631-842-1280, amityharbormarine.com. Season April 15-Oct. 31. 76 slips (2 transient), winter storage for 235 boats, indoor service center, sales, repairs, fuel dock, electricity, marina forklifts, Travelift (30 tons, 50 feet), restrooms and showers, barbecue-equipped area. New and pre-owned boat sales and service.

ATLANTIQUE MARINA & BEACH, 10 Shore Walk, Fire Island, strongsmarine.com/atlantique. Season Fri.-Sun. and Memorial Day, May 15-31; daily June 1-Sept. 17; Fri.-Sun. and Columbus Day, Sept. 18-Oct. 11. More than 150 slips. Preference given to Town of Islip residents; reservations through dockwa.com.

BAY SHORE MARINA, South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, 631-224-5404. Season All year. Hours 8 a.m.-sundown Memorial Day-Labor Day; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. rest of the year. Two boat ramps, spray park, snack bar, restaurant, basketball court and fishing pier.

BEAVER DAM BOAT MARINA, 320 South Country Rd., Brookhaven, 631-286-7816. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Season All year. Summer seasonal dockage and full-service marina. 70 slips (2 transient), outdoor storage, repairs, store, Travelift hoist, 5 minutes from Fire Island. Deep water access.

BERGEN POINT YACHT BASIN, 601 Bergen Ave., West Babylon, 631-669-3990, bergenpointmarina.com. Season April-Nov. Open all year, 100 slips, outdoor storage, repairs, marine store, Travelift hoist.

BLUE POINT MARINA, 12 Corey Ave., Blue Point, 631-363-2000, bluepointmarina.com. Season All year. 124 slips (no transient), full-service marina, storage, store, fuel, repairs, restaurant.

BLUE POINT TOWN MARINA (COREY BEACH MARINA), Corey Avenue, Blue Point, 631-363-6045. brookhavenny.gov/228/Marinas. Season May 9-Nov. 1. 91 slips (transient, if available).

BOB DEBONA MEMORIAL MARINA 1, 96 Riviera Dr. and Whittier Drive, Mastic Beach, 631-399-6111, nwsdy.li/bobdebonamarina. Season May-Oct. 15, weather permitting. 230 slips (transient if available), electricity, 24-hour security; picnic area, boat launch ramp (fee, call) no reservations needed, memberships available, owned and operated by the Mastic Beach Property Owners Association. Event Snapper Derby for kids in Sept.

BURNETT’S MARINA/BAIT AND TACKLE, 16 Bayview Ave., Bay Shore, burnettsmarina.com, 631-665-9050. Hours 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Season April-Dec. 150 slips (no transient), storage, fresh bait and tackle, showers, vending machines, Wi-Fi.

CEDAR BEACH MARINA, Ocean Parkway (bay side), Babylon, 631-669-5949. Season Memorial Day-Columbus Day. 63 boat slips with electricity at main dock, floating dock, daily fee charged, Town of Babylon residents only. Pump-out station, showers, playground, campground.

DAVIS PARK MARINA, Davis Park, Fire Island, 631-597-9090, davisparkmarina.com. Season May 8-Oct. 24. 256 transient slips, electricity, pump-out boat, restrooms, showers, playground, grills, grocery store, snack bar, restaurant.

EAST SHORE MARINE, 401 E. Shore Rd., Lindenhurst, 631-225-5656, eastshoremarineny.com. Season All year. 600 slips (no transient), indoor service center, sales, repairs, fuel dock, pump-out, electricity, water, restrooms, showers, playground, pool, vending machine.

ISLAND VIEW MARINA, 61 Price St., Patchogue, 631-447-1234, islandviewmarinaandfuel.com. Season All year, daily in summer, winter on-call. 20 water slips, 50 dry storage (no transient), fuel dock, boat and paddleboard rentals.

LEEWARD COVE MARINA, 327 River Ave., Patchogue, 631-654-3106, leewardcovemarina.com. Season All year. 230 slips (transient, if available), outdoor storage, repairs, marine parts, showers, pump-out station, restaurant, boat rentals.

MORGAN’S SWAN RIVER MARINA, 363 Grove Ave., Patchogue, 631-758-3524. Season All year. 70 slips, (12 transient) electricity, public launch ramp, hoist, fuel, repairs, winter storage (dry), marine store.

NASSAU COUNTY WANTAGH PARK MARINA, 1 King Rd., Wantagh, 516-571-7460, nassaucountyny.gov. Hours Sunrise-sunset. Season mid-April.-Nov. 8. 254 slips (6 transient, fee), pump-out station, boat ramp (fee). Lottery open to Nassau residents in March (fee).

PATCHOGUE SHORES MARINA, 28 Cornell Rd., East Patchogue, patchogueshoresmarina.com, 631-475-0790. Season April 1-Nov. 1; storage available all year. 70 slips (no transient), outdoor storage, repairs, marine store, showers, boat sales.

SAILORS HAVEN, Fire Island National Seashore, Fire Island, nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/sailorshaven.htm, 631-597-6014. (Visitor center open seasonally, Wed.-Sun., 631-597-6183) Season Mid-May to mid-Oct. 45 transient slips with electricity, water, grills, showers, restrooms, snack bar and store, ice. Lifeguards weekends Memorial Day-July 4, daily July 4-Labor Day. Visitor center and ranger-guided Sunken Forest Discovery Tours Wed.-Sun. Junior Ranger programs and special events, including snapper derby and sand creation contest. Personal watercraft prohibited.

SANDSPIT MARINA, 116 Brightwood St., Patchogue, 631-475-1592, brookhavenny.gov/228/Marinas. Season May 8-Nov. 7. 104 slips (transient, if available).

SEABORN MARINA, 87 Ocean Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-0037. Season All year. 100 slips (transient, if available, call), full-service marina, marine store, fuel, 75-ton Travelift, emergency hauls.

SMITH POINT MARINA BOAT RAMP, William Floyd Parkway, Shirley, just before the bridge. Boat ramp for Green Key holders looking to spend a day on the water. Season All year. The boat ramp features a freshwater wash-down and 50 parking spots for trailers. Daily or yearly permits are required. No overnight parking. Permits available at Smith Point or West Sayville Parks Office 631-854-4949.

TIMBER POINT SUFFOLK COUNTY MARINA EAST/WEST, Great River Road, Great River, 631-854-0938, suffolkcountyny.gov. Season April 15-Nov. 12. 73 slips (5 transient) at east marina, 75 slips at west marina (no transient), storage, pump-out, fuel.

TOWN OF ISLIP PUMP OUT STATIONS & BOAT, Land-based pump out stations are located at Atlantique Marina (Fire Island), Browns River East Marina (Bayport), East Islip Marina, Maple Avenue Dock (Bay Shore), islipny.gov. Season Pump-out boat available Sat.-Sun. and holidays, Memorial Day Weekend-Columbus Day. Use Channel 73 to call for pump out 8 a.m.-3 p.m., subject to change.

WATCH HILL, Fire Island National Seashore, Fire Island, (accessible by passenger ferry from Patchogue, or private boat), 631-597-6073 (Visitor center open seasonally, Wed.-Sun.), nps.gov/fiis/planyourvisit/watchhill.htm. Season Mid-May to mid-Oct. 175 transient slips, electricity (140 of 175 slips), water, grills and pump-out station. Lifeguards weekends Memorial Day-July 4, and daily July 4-Labor Day. Visitors center (631-597-6455), restrooms, snack bar and store.