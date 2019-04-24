You’re a good swimmer, but open water is a little different. There are other swimmers around, you can’t touch the bottom, and there are no lines to follow. The freedom of open water swimming can be exhilarating. Here are some clubs and events to get you started.

CLUBS

OPEN-WATER SWIM Heckscher State Park, Islip, 516-356-5306, openwaterswimli.com. Meets 7-8 a.m. every Sat. through Sept. 2, for ages 18 and older All certified coaches; lifeguards, bathrooms, shower. Cost $240 a season or $15 drop in fee per session.

OPEN WATER SWIM LI openwaterswimli.com, 516-356-5306. Meets 6:45-8 p.m. every Wed. through Labor Day, Robert Moses State Park, parking Field 5. Cost $25 a session nonmembers; $90 for one-hour private lesson.

TOWN OF ISLIP OCEAN RESCUE JUNIOR LIFEGUARD PROGRAM. openwaterswimli.com, 631-224-5404. Meets 7:30-10:15 a.m. every Sat. June 29-Aug. 24, for ages 11-16, Atlantiqe Beach-Fire Island. Cost $200 residents, $250 nonresidents. 7 a.m. ferry to Fire Island and 10:50 a.m. ferry back to Bay Shore.

DISTANCE SWIMS

MAGGIE FISCHER MEMORIAL GREAT SOUTH BAY CROSS BAY SWIM Fire Island Lighthouse, east of Robert Moses State Park, parking Field 5, finishes at Gilbert Park, Brightwaters, 631-665-1284, greatsouthbayswim.com. Benefits hospice care and the Maggie Fischer High School Scholarship Fund. Course 5.6 miles; 100-swimmer limit; each must be with a kayaker. Fee $125; registration closed. Date 7 a.m. July 19.

SOUND TO THE COVE SWIM Morgan Memorial Park Beach, Germaine Street, end of Landing Road, Glen Cove, swimacrossamerica.org, 516-676-3766. Options half-mile, 1 mile, 5k or 10k or Kid’s Splash swim. Benefits cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Date 5 a.m. 10k, 7:30 a.m. 5k followed by 1 mile, half-mile, Kid’s Splash ongoing, Aug. 3.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LIFEGUARD MEMORIAL OCEAN MILE SWIM National Boulevard Beach, Long Beach, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov/rec. Swimmers must be 16 years or older. Date 9 a.m. Aug. 18. Registration 7:45 a.m. or preregister online.