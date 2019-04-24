RENTALS

AMAGANSETT BEACH AND BICYCLE CO., 624 Montauk Hwy. and Cross Highway, Amagansett, 631-267-6325, amagansettbeachco.com Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., May-Labor Day. Kayak, bikes, surfboard, stand-up paddleboard, Boogie board and rowing shell.

ATLANTIC OUTFITTERS, 405 Main St., Port Washington, 516-767-2215, atlanticoutfitters.us. Paddleboard, rowboat, kayak and fishing equipment rentals, lessons, tours, parties.

BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK, Exit 38, Southern State Parkway, North Babylon, nysparks.com, 631-667-5055. Freshwater fishing permitted from rowboats weekdays. License required. Hours Weekends and holidays: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 4-19, noon-5:30 p.m. May 25-Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 7-Oct. 14. Weekdays: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 24–Aug. 30. Fee $15 per 90 minutes for rowboats and pedal boats; $20 per 2 hours for kayaks; $8 parking fee weekends and holidays April 6-May 19; daily May 26-Labor Day; weekends Sept. 7-Oct. 14. $80 Empire passport card sold when tollbooth is open.

BLYDENBURGH COUNTY PARK, Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-854-3713. Hours Dawn.-4 p.m. daily, Memorial Day weekend-Labor Day weekend. Rowboat rentals, fishing. Fees $5 daily launch fee; $10-$45 plus $10 rowboat rental fee; $7 resident, $15 nonresident parking.

BOB’S CANOE RENTALS, Kings Park, 631-269-9761, canoerentalslongisland.com Season April 15-Nov. 15. Canoe and kayak rentals. Fees $50 single kayak, $60 2-person kayak; $60 canoe.

CAPTAIN KAYAK, 23 River Rd., Sayville, 631-750-3587, all year; also at 94 Dune Rd., East Quogue, 631-484-0806, late June-Labor Day; captainkayak.com Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed. and Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thur.-Sat. Pedal kayaks, paddle kayaks and paddleboard rentals and sales. Specializes in fishing kayaks. Fee $30-$40 per hour.

CARMAN’S RIVER CANOE AND KAYAK, 2979 Montauk Hwy., Brookhaven, carmansriverkayak.com, 631-803-8496. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays May 15-Oct. 30; 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fees $35 single kayak, SUP; $45 double kayak, canoe. Launch for Brookhaven Town residents, $10 nonresidents.

CEDAR POINT COUNTY PARK, Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-852-7620. Hours 8 a.m.-sunset daily May 29- Sept. 4. Rowboat rentals. Fees $5 daily launch fee; $10-$45 plus $10 rowboat rental fee; $7 resident, $15 nonresident parking.

CONNETQUOT RIVER CANOE RENTALS, 268 Pulaski Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-2774 Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, mid-April to mid-Nov. Canoes, kayaks, instruction, guided trips (10-boat minimum). Fees $50 per canoe or single kayak, $60 double kayak.

DINGHY SHOP, 334 S. Bayview Ave., Amityville, 631-264-0005, dinghyshop.com Season Open year-round, rentals June-Oct. Fees Sailboats $75; single kayaks $30, tandem kayaks $60; paddleboard $40. All rentals are for two hours. Full-moon tour $50, $64 for tandem kayaks, Wed. twilight tour $46 (rental fee included).

EAGLE’S NECK PADDLING CO., Orient Beach State Park, 44000 Main Rd., Southold, 631-765-3502, eaglesneckpaddling.com. Kayak and canoe rentals; tours available. Fees $10 parking plus rental fee.

EMPIRE KAYAKS, 4 Empire Blvd., Island Park, 516-889-8300, empirekayaks.com Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays (closed Tue.), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends. Winter: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays (closed Tue.), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends. Sales, rentals, instruction. Kayaks, paddleboards, fitness classes, and Hobie kayaks.

HAMPTON WATER SPORTS, 1688 County Rd. 39, Southampton, hamptonwatersports.com, 631-283-9463. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, March-Christmas. Sales and rentals for windsurfing, paddleboarding, surfing, kiteboarding; lessons on East End bays.

JETSKIRENTALS.COM, INC., 320 South Country Rd., Brookhaven, 631-559-5151, jetskirentals.com. Season Memorial Day weekend-Oct., daily, reservations recommended. Rentals for kayaks and paddleboards include tour. JetSki, tours available. Lessons and life jacket included in rental. Fee $40 per hour for paddleboard or kayak, $125 for 4-hours; $150 per hour for JetSki.

JK KAYAK & SUP, Cold Spring Harbor, 800-489-0398, jkkayak.com Season May-Oct. Professionally guided kayak and stand-up paddleboard tours. 1-3 hour tours for all levels from Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington, Islip and Southampton. Online booking available.

MAIN BEACH SURF AND SPORT, 352 Montauk Hwy., Wainscott, 631-537-2716, mainbeach.com Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily in season, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. offseason. Season Spring-fall for kayak, paddleboard and surfboard rentals. Includes full-moon paddles, group and private tours. Lessons, rentals and summer MBX kids surf camp.

NISSEQUOGUE RIVER CANOE AND KAYAK RENTALS, Paul Given County Park, Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, 631-979-8244, canoerentals.com Hours Open daily in season. Season April 15- Nov. 1. 5 ½-mile paddle along the Nissequogue River (tidal), canoe and kayak rentals.

OYSTER BAY COMMUNITY ROWING, Centre Island Beach, oysterbaycommunityrowing.org, 516-500-3677. Rowing for juniors and adults 14 and older.

PAUMANOK TOURS, Setauket, 631-404-6447, paumanoktours.com Kayak and equipment rentals, lessons and guided tours. Fees Rentals: 1 hour for $30, $10 each additional hour. Tours: $50 1-hour trip, $65 2-hour trip, $80 3-hour trip. Prices include on-land lesson.

PECONIC PADDLER, 89 Peconic Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-9895, peconicpaddler.com Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Season Late May to mid-Oct. Canoe rentals, sales, kayaks, paddleboards.

PUFF AND PUTT FAMILY FUN CENTER, 659 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-4473, puffnputt.com Hours Open daily June 15-Sept. 15, open weekends May and Oct. Kayak, sailboat, canoe, more.

SEARS BELLOWS COUNTY PARK, Bellows Pond Road, Hampton Bays, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-852-8290. Hours 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m. daily, rowboating only, Bellows Pond. Fees $5 daily launch fee; $10-$45 plus $10 rowboat rental fee; $7 resident, $15 nonresident parking.

SHELTER ISLAND KAYAK TOURS, Route 114 at Duvall, Shelter Island, 631-749-1990, kayaksi.com Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily May-Oct. Tours, kayak and paddleboard rentals. Fees $60 kayak tours, $30 under age 12. Rentals: $30 per hour, $50 for 2 hours paddleboard; $30 for 2 hours, $45 for 4 hours of single kayaks; $50 for 2 hours, $70 for 4 hours of double kayaks.

SOUTHAVEN COUNTY PARK, Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, suffolkcountyny.gov/parks, 631-854-1414. Hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Rowing in lake on upper part of Carmans River. Fees $5 daily launch fee; $10-$45 plus $10 rowboat rental fee; $7 resident, $15 nonresident parking.

SOUTH SHORE PADDLEBOARDS, 258 E. Main St., Babylon Village, southshorepaddleboards.com, 631-482-1822. Sales and rentals, tours, lessons. Summer junior program. Sunday morning paddleboarding with breakfast on the beach. Fees Lessons $65 an hour; rentals available.

STONY BROOK HARBOR KAYAK AND PADDLEBOARD RENTALS, 51 Shore Rd., Stony Brook, sbharborrentals.com, 631-834-3130. Hours Changes everyday due to tide. Kayak and paddleboard rentals; Paddleboard yoga and fitness fusion classes; and guided harbor tours. Fee 3 hour rentals: single kayaks $45, double kayaks $60; stand up paddleboards $45; paddleboard yoga classes and paddleboard fitness classes $40.

THE WATERFRONT CENTER, 1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-922-7245, thewaterfrontcenter.org. Hours 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon. Season Memorial Day-Labor Day. Fees Kayak and paddleboard rentals $20-$23 an hour (one-hour minimum). Guided paddle tours $30; stand-up paddleboard tours 6-7:30 p.m. Tue.; open paddle 6-7:30 p.m. Wed.; sunset kayak tours 6-7:30 p.m. Thur.; WhatSUP intro class, 10-11 a.m. Sat., $20.

CLUBS AND EVENTS

LONG ISLAND PADDLERS, West Sayville, lipaddlers.org. Meets 7-9 p.m. third Tue. of month at Bay Shore/Brightwaters Public Library. Paddling trips scheduled every week June-Sept.

LONG ISLAND ROWING, Scudder Beach, 10 Beach Ave., Northport; and Fleet Cove Beach, at end of Fleet Cove Road, Centerport; lirowing.org, 631-991-2739, bgiehl@lirowing.org. Season June-end of Aug.

PORT WASHINGTON-MANHASSET BAY KAYAK RUN, Town Dock, Port Washington, 516-767-2121, atlanticoutfitters.us or portchest.org. Register online or at Atlantic Outfitters. Date 10 a.m. July 20.

REGATTA ON THE RIVER, Nissequogue River State Park, 799 St. Johnland Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-4927, ourstatepark.com. 5-, 10-mile kayak, canoe race; check-in 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., 10-mile competitive paddle, 11:30 a.m. 5-mile leisurely paddle. Date July 13, rain date: July 14.

SAG HARBOR COMMUNITY ROWING, Cove Road, Sag Harbor, 631-267-6325, rowsagharbor.org Season May-Sept. Middle school students and older. Summer camp starts end of June, $389 a week.

SAGAMORE ROWING ASSOCIATION, Oyster Bay, 516-714-3247, sagamorerowing.org. Olympic-style rowing, learn-to-row program in Oyster Bay; interscholastic and masters (adult) competitive programs year-round, recreational program. No experience needed.