Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island.

AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1.

AROUND SHELTER ISLAND REGATTA. Southold Yacht Club, 165 N. Parish Dr., Southold, 646-732-1066, southoldyachtclub.com. Sunfish race around Shelter Island, after party and trophies. Fee $55. Date July 10.

EDMUND WARD POOR MEMORIAL TROPHY RACE. Shelter Island Yacht Club, 12 Chequit Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0888, siyc.com. Around the Island race starts and finishes near Shelter Island Yacht Club. Date 1 p.m. Sept. 5.

GREENPORT REGATTA. Mitchell Park, 115 Front St., Greenport, greenportregatta.org, 516-987-9099. Race from Greenport to Block Island and back, as well as a local race with small boats. Fee $125. Date 8 a.m. Oct. 10.

HEATHERTON TROPHY RACE. Shelter Island Yacht Club, 12 Chequit Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-1829, siyc.com. Fee $100-$150. Date 1 p.m. July 4.

MANHASSET BAY YACHT CLUB RACE WEEK. Manhasset Bay Yacht Club, 455 Main St., Port Washington, 516-767-2150, manhassetbayyc.org. Start and finish in Manhasset Bay. Dates Aug. 25, Aug. 27-29.

MASTHEAD RACE. Masthead Cove Yacht Club, Huntington, 631-427-4372, mastheadcoveyc.org. 8- to 12-mile race around Huntington Bay to benefit Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. First signal 10:55 a.m. After-race party open to public, information to follow. Fee $60, $25 post-race party. Date Aug. 8.

OZ TROPHY RACE. Breakwater Yacht Club, 51 Bay St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-4604, breakwateryc.org. Date 6-10 p.m. July 7.

PORT JEFFERSON DRAGON BOAT RACE FESTIVAL. Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway Village Center, Port Jefferson, 631-473-1414, portjeffdragonboatracefest.com. Paddle boats will compete in a series of heats. Fee Fee to sail; free for spectators. Date 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

PORT JEFFERSON HARBOR CUP REGATTA. Port Jefferson Yacht Club, 1 Surf Ave., Port Jefferson, 516-313-7617, portjeffersonyachtclub.com. In the Sound, up to 5 divisions. Fee $50. Date June 19.

ROUND GARDINERS ISLAND RACE. Devon Yacht Club, Devon Road, Amagansett, devonyc.com, 631-267- 6340. Race around Gardiners Island. Date Aug. 28.

SAG HARBOR CUP RACE. Breakwater Yacht Club, 51 Bay St., Sag Harbor, breakwateryc.org, 631-725-4604. Big boat racing around waters of Shelter Island Sound; benefit regatta. Date 1-9 p.m. June 12.

SIYC RACE WEEK. Shelter Island Yacht Club, 12 Chequit Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-1829, siyc.com. A two-day series for yachts and Classics on the waters around Shelter Island. Fee $50-$150. Dates 1 p.m. Aug. 6, 11 a.m. Aug. 7.

VANDERBILT CUP REGATTA. Starts in Huntington Bay, finishes in Northport Bay, 631-261-5440, centerport-yc.org/vanderbilt. Date Oct. 2.

VILLAGE CUP REGATTA. Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, 631-473-4724, portjeff.com. Race in Port Jeff Harbor and Long Island Sound to raise money for pancreatic cancer research. Parade of boats starts at 11 a.m. Make reservations for spectator boats by calling 631-473-9650. Date 1 p.m. Sept. 11.

WHITEBREAD RACE 28. New Suffolk, 908-285-0903, pbsa.us. Handicapped distance race around Shelter Island. Date Oct. 2, foul weather date: Oct. 3.