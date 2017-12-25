Cross-country skiers don’t have to go across the country for a trek over the snow. Here’s a list of wilderness trails — all weather permitting — close to home.

NASSAU

BAY PARK, Marjorie Lane, East Rockaway, 516-571-7245, nassaucountyny.gov. Cross-country ski trails.

BETHPAGE STATE PARK, 99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale, 516-249-0700, nysparks.com. Cross-country and snowshoeing permitted on the Blue and Yellow golf courses. Sledding on first hole of Red and Green courses and snowboarding on first hole of Green. No equipment rentals.

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK, Searingtown Road, Roslyn-North Hills, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-8113. Cross-country ski trails.

EISENHOWER PARK, Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue, East Meadow, 516-572-0348, nassaucountyny.gov. Cross-country ski trails at Field 1.

GARVIES POINT MUSEUM AND PRESERVE, 50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove, garviespointmuseum.com, 516-571-8010. Cross-country skiing, weather permitting.

GRANT PARK, Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett, 516-571-7821, nassaucountyny.gov. Cross-country skiing.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MUTTONTOWN PRESERVE, Muttontown Lane, East Norwich, 516-571-8500, nassaucountyny.gov. Cross-country skiing. Maps available in building at preserve entrance.

NORTH WOODMERE PARK, 750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere, nassaucountyny.gov, 516-571-7801. Cross-country skiing.

TACKAPAUSHA MUSEUM AND PRESERVE, Washington Avenue, (north of Merrick Road), Seaford, 516-571-7443, nassaucountyny.gov. Cross-country skiing.

TRAIL VIEW STATE PARK, Jericho Turnpike (Route 25), ¾-mile west of Woodbury Road, Woodbury, 631-423-1770, nysparks.com. Only the southern section is open to winter activities. Cross-country skiing permitted as long as there is at least 3 inches of snow. Skiers and snowshoers must stay within their own tracks and not cross into the others. Weather conditions can temporarily close parking lots and roads until cleared, at which time activities may resume. No snowmobiles or pets permitted. No equipment rentals.

VALLEY STREAM STATE PARK, Exit 15A, Southern State Parkway, Valley Stream, 516-825-4128, nysparks.com. In the winter, cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours. No equipment rentals.

SUFFOLK

BERGEN POINT GOLF CLUB, 69 Bergen Ave., West Babylon, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-661-8282. Cross-country skiing permitted along the perimeters of the golf course.

BLYDENBURGH COUNTY PARK, Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown, 631-854-3713, suffolkcountyny.gov. Cross-country skiing.

CATHEDRAL PINES COUNTY PARK, Yaphank-Middle Island Road, Middle Island, 631-852-5502, suffolkcountyny.gov. Cross-country skiing.

CAUMSETT STATE HISTORIC PARK PRESERVE, 25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Lloyd Neck, 631-423-1770, nysparks.com. Cross-country skiing permitted as long as there is at least 3 inches of snow. Skiers and snowshoers must stay within their own tracks and not cross into the others. Weather conditions may temporarily close parking lots and roads until cleared, at which time activities can resume. No snowmobiles or pets permitted. No equipment rentals.

CEDAR POINT COUNTY PARK, Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-852-7620. Cross-country ski trails.

COLD SPRING HARBOR STATE PARK, Route 25A, across from the harbor, Cold Spring Harbor, nysparks.com. Cross-country skiing permitted as long as there is at least 3 inches of snow. Skiers and snowshoers must stay in their own tracks and not cross into others. Weather conditions can temporarily close parking lots and roads until cleared, at which time activities can resume. No snowmobiles or pets permitted. No equipment rentals.

GARDINER COUNTY PARK, Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore, 631-854-4949, theislips.com. Cross-country skiing.

HECKSCHER STATE PARK, south end of Heckscher Parkway, East Islip, 631-581-2100, nysparks.com. Cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours on days park is open; no equipment rentals.

INDIAN ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB, 661 Riverside Dr., Riverhead, indianislandcountryclub.com, 631-727-7776. Cross-country skiing permitted along the perimeter of the golf course.

INDIAN ISLAND COUNTY PARK, Riverhead, 631-852-3232, suffolkcountyny.gov. Cross-country skiing.

MONTAUK COUNTY PARK, Route 27, Montauk, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-852-7878. Cross-country skiing trails.

NISSEQUOGUE RIVER STATE PARK, 799 Saint Johnland Rd., Kings Park, 631-269-4927, nysparks.com. Cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open. No equipment rentals.

SOUTHAVEN COUNTY PARK, Victory Avenue, Brookhaven, suffolkcountyny.gov, 631-854-1414. Cross-country skiing.

TIMBER POINT GOLF COURSE, 150 River Rd., Great River, timberpointgolfcourse.com, 631-581-2401. Cross-country skiing permitted along the perimeter of the golf course.

WEST SAYVILLE GOLF COURSE, Montauk Highway, West Sayville, 631-567-1704. Cross-country skiing is permitted along the perimeter of the golf course.

WILDWOOD STATE PARK, 790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River, nysparks.com, 631-929-4314. Cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours when the park is open. No equipment rentals.