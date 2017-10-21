Fall is a perfect time for biking on Long Island, and many bike shops offer rentals. Some also allow you to reserve bikes in advance. Hours vary throughout the season, so be sure to call ahead. Here’s a sample:

AMAGANSETT BEACH & BICYCLE, 624 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, amagansettbeachco.com, 631-267-6325. Rent for $19 an hour, $29 for half day (4 hours), $39 a day. Road bikes available for $24 an hour, $40 for half day (4 hours) and $50 a

a day. Locks and helmets included. Kids’ cruisers, hybrids, mountain bikes, tandems and strollers available. Open until late November, reopens in March.

BERMUDA BIKES PLUS, 36 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton, 631-324-6688, bermudabikes.com. Adult hybrids rent for $35 from open to close, $50 for 24 hours. Road bikes rent for $65 from open to close, $90 for 24 hours. Locks and helmets included in rental. Kids’ bikes, trailers and insta-tandem bikes available. Hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun.

BICYCLE PLANET, 340 Robbins Lane, Syosset, 516-364-4434, thebicycleplanet.com. Mountain bikes, road bikes, $60 for 24 hours. Hybrids available. Reserve online or call.

BIKE JUNKIE, 272 Broadway, Bethpage, 516-932-7271, Bikejunkie.com. Adult rentals start at $20 an hour, $50 for 24 hours. Helmets provided. Road bikes, hybrids, fitness and mountain bikes available. Closed Sun.

BRANDS CYCLE AND FITNESS, 1966 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, 516-781-6100, brandscycle.com. Hybrids start at $40 for 36 hours. Mountain bikes, fat tire bikes, tandems, trailers and tricycles also available. Locks and helmets for rent.

BRICKWELL CYCLING, 238 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-586-6914, brickwell.com, rentabikenow.com. Fitness bikes $40 a day. Mountain bikes $45 a day and up. 24-hour notice needed for Syosset, Great Neck and Greenvale locations.

CAMPUS BICYCLE, 1077 North Country Rd. (Route 25A), Stony Brook, campusbicycle.com or rentabikenow.com. Hybrid fitness bike rents for $35 a day, includes helmet and lock. Call or reserve on website. Hours Mon-Fri. 10-7 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

CARL HART BICYCLES, 620 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island, 631-924-5850, carlhart.com. Bike rentals start at $70 a day. Mountain bikes, road bikes and fitness bikes available.

EAST END BICYCLES, 2873 Montauk Hwy., Brookhaven, 631-399-7390, eastendbikes.com. Hybrids rent for $20 for 24 hours. Road and mountain bikes available. Helmets for purchase.

KREB CYCLE, 10 Bell St., Bellport, 631-286-1829, Krebcycle.com. Hybrids and cruisers rent for $28 a day, road bikes are $75 a day. Helmets provided, if needed. Call for availability.

THE LOCAL BIKE SHOP, 40 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, 631-728-1209. Five-speed hybrid rents for $10 an hour, $25 from open to close, $40 for 24 hours, helmets and locks included. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun.

LONG BEACH BICYCLE & FITNESS, 755 E. Park Ave., Long Beach, longbeachbicycleny.com, 516-432-9632. Cruisers rent for $30 a day, hybrids, comfort and mountain bikes $35 a day; weekend and weekly rates available. Helmets and locks available for rent.

LONG ISLAND BICYCLES, 318 E. Main St., Patchogue, 631-758-2926, libikes.com. Hybrids rent for $30 for 24 hours, fat tire bikes are $50 for 24 hours. Mountain bikes and kids’ bikes also available. Helmets and locks included in rental.

LONG ISLAND BICYCLE RENTALS, 631-824-3360; longislandbicycletours.com/bicycle-rentals/ Hybrid and comfort bicycles include helmet, lock and basket, if requested. Minimum rider height 58 inches. Reserve online. Free delivery and pick-up within 5-mile radius of Melville, including hotels. $40 for one day, $65 for overnight or two-day rental, $25 a day after two days.

MERRICK BICYCLES, 1829 Merrick Ave., Merrick, 516-544-4770, merrickbicycles.com. Rentals start at $49.99 for 24 hours. Hybrid, mountain, fitness, fat tire, road, cruisers and kids’ bikes available. Helmet and locks also for rent.

MONTAUK BIKE SHOP, 725 Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-8975, montaukbikeshop.com. Hybrids are $28 for two hours, $49.99 for 24 hours. Mountain, road, kids’ and other bikes available. Lock included, helmets for rent.

OCEAN BEACH HARDWARE, 482 Bayberry Walk, Ocean Beach, oceanbeachhardware.com, 631-583-5826. Beach cruisers are $30 from open to close, $90 for a week. Sand/fat tires, kids’ bikes, tricycles and trailers also available. Lock included in rental, helmets available. Closes in late October for the winter, reopens in April.

PICCOZZI’S BIKE SHOP, 177 N. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0045, jwpiccozzi.com. A 21-speed cruiser/hybrid is $25 for a full day (open to close), $20 for half day (4 hours). Free helmets and locks. Hybrids, baby seats and tag-along attachments also available. Hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.

PORT WASHINGTON CYCLES, 999 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, 516-883-8243, portbicycles.com or rentabikenow.com. Hybrid and road bikes, $40 a day and up, reserve online. ROTATIONS BICYCLE CENTER, 32 Windmill Lane, Southampton, rotationsbicyclecenter.com, 631-283-2890. Hybrids $20 for two hours, $40 for 24 hours. Fat tires, cruiser, trailers available. Helmets and locks included in rental.

SUNRISE CYCLERY, 4828 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park, 516-798-5715, sunrisecyclery.com. Adult comfort/hybrid starts at $35 for 24 hours. Road, fitness, triathlon bikes available. Helmets for rent.

TEB BIKE RENTALS, 105 Main St., Stony Brook, 631-675-9056, stonybrookvillage.com/what-to-do-attractions/#TEB Bike. Beach cruisers or three-wheeler $38 for 2 hours, $59.99 a day (open to close). Tandem bike is $56 for 2 hours, $99.99 a day. Helmets and locks included. Hours 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.

THE VICIOUS CYCLE, 213 Higbie Lane, West Islip, 631-669-3174, viciouscycleny.com. Hybrids rent for $10 an hour, $40 for 24 hours. Mountain bikes available. Lock included, helmets for purchase. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.