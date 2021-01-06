Seal-watching, winter hiking and more Long Island winter adventures
The stretch of winter can feel long no matter the year — and in the midst of a pandemic, it can feel even longer. The crisp air makes for a variety of fun outdoor options, from ice skating sessions to boat rides. Keep the fun going this season by checking these 15 activities off your winter bucket list.
- Go whale and seal watching: Long Island waters are home to these creatures and in the winter months, they might just pop up to say hello. Better your chances at spotting one by joining a walk or boat cruise. CRESLI's seal walks take you 1.5 miles down Cupsogue Beach (975 Dune Rd., Westhampton Beach) for a 60-to-90-minute adventure. Walks will be capped at 40 participants to maintain social distancing. Preregistration is required at cresli.org/seals. Suggested donations are $5 per adult and $3 per child.
- Dine in an outdoor igloo or greenhouse: There are more options than ever before during this winter's outdoor dining scene. Choose between igloos, heated tents, fire pits and private greenhouses for private, socially distant experiences. Macari Vineyards in Mattituck (150 Bergen Ave.) is renting out dining sessions in private bungalows (reserve at exploretock.com); ITA Kitchen in Bay Shore (45 W. Main St.) has set up both igloos and greenhouses, complete with outdoor heaters, behind the restaurant; and Maxwell's in Islip (501 Main St.) has igloos that can seat up to eight people.
- Go sledding at a local park: Chances to check this off your list come few and far between, so be sure to break out the sled at the first sight of snow this season. Popular parks that often offer sledding opportunities include Bethpage State Park, Cedar Creek Park and Hempstead Lake State Park. Check with your local park before hitting the powder.
- Take a cooking class: The past year has shown us that home-cooking is a skill — and it's one you can still master. Several Long Island cooking schools are offering virtual cooking class opportunities into the new year. If in-person is more your speed, that's an option too. Learn to make dinners (like homemade tacos) appetizers (including fresh burrata) and desserts (from cookies to cakes) at cooking schools including North Fork Kitchen and Garden (127 Green St., South Jamesport; most virtual classes are $39.99) or Harbor Cheese (most virtual classes are $65, plus $10 food delivery fee).
- Try a hot chocolate bomb: Hot cocoa is often a winter-season staple, but the spotlight is on the sweet drink this season as it breaks out in unique forms. The Whiskey Down Diner (252 Main St., Farmingdale) is boasting a hot cocoa charcuterie board ($30, not including hot cocoa; packets can be added for an additional $1 each; traditional hot chocolate for $3.50 and boozy for $12) and restaurants across Nassau and Suffolk have added the Instagram-worthy "bomb" to their menus. Order one to-go at Spoons (3935 Merrick Rd., Seaford). Be sure to whip out that cellphone for the marshmallow reveal.
- Treat yourself to a spa day: A day at the spa can help keep your skin healthy/refreshed this winter and if that's not incentive enough, perhaps these services will tempt you. Anoz Spa Boutique (281 Nassau Blvd., Garden City South) offers "The Island," a massage themed with Caribbean scents ($80 for 50 minutes).
- Go skating at a pop-up rink: Ice rinks are popping up all over Nassau and Suffolk this season. Lace up those skates and head out for an afternoon of fun as you glide alongside the family at rinks at Waterdrinker family farm in Manorville, The Rinx at Harborfront in Port Jefferson Village or Southampton Ice Rink in Southampton.
- Take a winter boat ride: Not all boat cruises and fishing boat trips end come winter. The Laura Lee Express, a part of the Captree Fleet, sails every day between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Feb. 28 for Atlantic cod, pollock, scup (porgy) and red hake fish. Boats are limited to 25 people. Tickets must be purchased in advance and the schedule may change due to weather. Tickets are $110 each (captree.com).
- Try snowshoeing: It sounds like an activity reserved for a weekend getaway, but it doesn't have to be. Try the activity for the first time this winter at a park near you. You'll need a pair of snowshoes (they'll set you back about $100) and a suitable path (try Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park or Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown).
- Learn a new skill: If you didn't master a new hobby in 2020, there's still time to learn something new. Crafting classes are being offered virtually and in-person at DIY shops including Board and Brush in Bethpage (297 Broadway), where you can choose from a variety of wooden workshop crafts for $68 per person. You'll learn woodworking, painting, staining and distressing skills as you go. Class space is limited and tickets must be reserved in advance (boardandbrush.com/bethpage).
- Warm up with a hot drink: Whether the winter cocktail of your choice is a hot toddy, hot buttered rum, Irish coffee or a spiked hot cocoa, you'll find it paired with tapas and treats at a Long Island restaurant. Toast Coffeehouse in Bay Shore (9 S. Park Ave.) offers a hot chocolate that can be spiked with vanilla or coconut rum for $10.95. South Shore Dive (65 Main St., West Sayville) does it spiked with RumChata or Stoli vanilla for $12 a glass.
- Go cross-country skiing: You don't actually have to travel to go cross-country skiing. All you need is some fresh powder to cover trails close to home. At Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, for example, cross-country skiing is permitted on the blue and yellow golf courses. You'll have to bring your own equipment. And in Suffolk, it's permitted at Blydenburgh County Park, among others, during park hours.
- Try ice fishing: Among the most popular local ice fishing hot spots are Lake Ronkonkoma and Fort Pond in Montauk. Familiarize yourself with the local fishing rules and safety tips before you head out.
- Get away for the weekend: When the urge to travel calls this winter, there's no need to pass it up. Hotels on the North Fork or in Montauk and the Hamptons are still open for business and some even offer offseason deals. For example, The Roundtree in Amagansett (273 Main St.) is offering 20% off using the code winter20, which can be applied to winter stays in the barn, a private cottage or the main house (theroundtreehotels.com/hotel-offers). Rates start at $495 for a standard room.
- Explore a peaceful walking trail: An afternoon hike isn't reserved for the warmer months. Sunken Forest Preserve on Fire Island is an option for offseason exploration. There's a 1.6-mile loop that is half paved and half boardwalk. Check ferry schedules before you head out; schedules are limited in the offseason.