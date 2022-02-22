3 ways to enjoy winter fishing on Long Island

Only days since a winter storm dumped as much as 24 inches of snow across Long Island, Gaige Simon, a 51-year-old charter captain from Northport, can’t wait to go fishing.

"I’m headed to Connetquot River State Park to fly-fish for trout tomorrow," he says. "It’s a world-class fishery even in the winter. Last week, I caught a 26-inch rainbow trout there — my biggest trout ever."

While it’s hard to compare local winter fishing possibilities to the abundance of summertime options, those in need of a fishing fix can certainly find opportunities to feel a tug at the end of their line right through the colder months here on Long Island. Here’s the skinny on three of your best prospects.

A Jewel For Trout

Connetquot River State Park Preserve in Oakdale offers your quickest route to a bragging-sized fish during the winter months. A jewel of a river that cuts a four-mile swarth through the 3,743-acre preserve, the "Conny" is stocked with both rainbow and brook trout raised in its very own hatchery. The catch here is that it’s pay-to-play, fly-fishing only, with reservations recommended. Based on a first come-first served basis among those with reservations, anglers each choose an assigned beat on the river for four-hour fishing sessions.

"You don’t have to be an expert fly-caster to connect here — but it helps," says Simon, who has fished the river regularly for two years. "A six- to eight-weight flyrod and reel combo, weight-forward floating fly line, small landing net and selection of flies including Black Ants, Micro Spawn, Copper John, Midge, Scud and Woolly Bugger patterns is what you need to succeed." A pair of waders will allow you to cover a lot more water than fishing from the limited shoreline access.

Head Offshore

Offshore wreck fishing and long-range tilefish trips are winter traditions for Long Island’s most serious saltwater fans. For a fee, open boats power out to ocean wrecks in search of a variety of species including ling, porgy, pollock and codfish in 80 to 300 feet of water. Extended tilefish adventures, meanwhile, target far off deep-water canyons with depths of 400 to 800 feet — and quarry that can top 30 pounds.

Standard codfish gear serves for these wreck trips. Think stout boat rods, 40- to 50-pound-test braided lines, 8- to 12-ounce sinkers, and high-low bottom rigs with a size 5/0 or 6/0 sproat-style hook on top and, perhaps, a smaller hook on the bottom to target porgy, ling, etc. Bring your own gear or rent a rod and reel from the boat. Clam baits are provided at no charge.

Tilefish trips typically run 24 to 48 hours and electric reels are suggested for hauling your catch from several-hundred feet of water. These should be available to rent. As with wreck trips, free bait is provided but anglers must pay for the 12- to 16-ounce sinkers if they don’t bring their own.

"The best tip I can offer for winter offshore fishing is to avoid sailing on the warmest days," says Capt. Neil Delanoy, skipper of the Captree open boat Laura Lee. "Nobody likes to be cold but warm days tend to be windy and rougher on the water."

Hit The Ponds For Trout and Panfish

Sometimes the simplest option is the best. If you’re just itching for some bites and don’t really care what kind of fish you catch, mixed-bag action with trout and panfish can be a ton of fun on local lakes and ponds. A lightweight, four- to six-pound-test spinning outfit to cast a weighted float positioned two feet above a 1/16-ounce jig head tipped with Mini-Trout Magnets or Berkley Alive! Waxies Micro Baits is all you need to hook up with yellow perch, bluegill, pumpkinseed and stocked rainbow trout according to Bobby Turturello at Causeway Bait and Tackle in Wantagh.

Whether fishing from shore or boat, simply toss your offering out and allow the wind to move your float gently across the surface so your lure dances gently through the water. Strikes are often light this time of year, registering as a slight twitch of the float or change in its drift direction. Choose a nice warm afternoon to set out and bring the kids if you don’t mind planning a short outing.

Be aware that should you choose to use a kayak, canoe, johnboat, rowboat (or any vessel under 21-feet in length in freshwater or saltwater,) NYS law requires life jackets to be worn and fully fastened while underway between Nov. 1 and May 1.