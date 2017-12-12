TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 45° Good Evening
Overcast 45° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants

$content.name

By Corin Hirsch and Peter M. Gianotti corin.hirsch@newsday.com, peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BBD’S WESTWARD EXPANSION

“From Rocky Point — to Vegas” could become chef Ralph Perrazzo’s new rallying cry.

Perrazzo’s 4-year-old eatery, BBD’s (shorthand for Beers, Burgers, Desserts), has found a home for its second location, and it’s about 2,300 miles west, inside the Palace Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

It should be open by late 2018 with the same name.

Perrazzo lived in Las Vegas for five years and helped open Bradley Ogden at Caesars Palace. “Dining in Las Vegas is going through a lot of changes, and there’s many great restaurants off the Strip. I’m glad to be part of it,” he said.

The Vegas version of BBD’s will be 7,000 square feet and have 200 seats — 100 more than Rocky Point — but will otherwise emulate BBD’s concept of fresh-ground burgers served three ways (grilled, griddled and steamed) alongside hard-to-find craft beers.

Since Perrazzo opened BBD’s in 2013, he has picked up numerous awards for his burgers and beer program, and was featured in an episode of Newsday’s Feed Me TV.

Perrazzo said BBD’s menu — which has swelled to include wings and bacon-laced appetizers, as well as a vegan menu that covers nachos, a gyro, burgers and cheesecake — will be replicated in Vegas. “And we’re expanding the vegan menu,” Perrazzo said.

His team is also building a custom beer tap system for Las Vegas, which will include two cask engines, some nitro lines and 33 to 34 lines altogether.

Palace Station, on West Sahara Avenue, is owned by Stations Casinos, which runs 20 properties throughout Sin City.

— CORIN HIRSCH

CROWN STEAKHOUSE IS DUBBED CROWN GASTROPUB

The former Crown Steakhouse in Bellmore has reinvented itself as a gastropub.

Crown Gastropub arrives with lower prices and more casual fare. But Crown’s extraordinary collection of whiskeys, bourbon and rye remains a defining attraction.

And three steaks are among the menu highlights at the handsomely designed establishment.

Owner Gerry McClorey said the new style is “more user-friendly in the sense that steakhouses are once a month for a lot of people” instead of the two or three times that a gastropub might beckon.

Diners can expect a 22-ounce cowboy rib-eye ($39), a 14-ounce New York strip ($34), and a 14-ounce rib-eye ($33). Gone are the porterhouse and thick-cut rib-eye, which came in at $63 and $54, respectively.

Openers now include a Scotch egg; stuffed Bavarian pretzel; macaroni and cheese; chicken wings, and bourbon-barbecued pork belly. Four burgers are offered ($14 to $19). The charcuterie board ($19) is available on the menu at the gastropub, as it was at the steakhouse.

Diners also may choose rigatoni Bolognese ($20) and penne alla vodka ($17), ale-battered fish and chips made with cod ($18) and shepherd’s pie made with lamb ($20), Berkshire loin pork chop with mashed potatoes and barbecue sauce ($22) and braised beef short rib with butternut squash risotto ($27), grilled Atlantic salmon ($22) and brick-roasted chicken breast ($19).

Crown serves about 200 whiskeys, bourbons and ryes, as well as eight brews on tap and eight in bottles or cans.

The gastropub is open six days: 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday; 4:30 to 10 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and 4:30 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Tuesday.

Crown Gastropub, 106 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, 516-900-1560, crownsteakhouse.com— PETER M. GIANOTTI

By Corin Hirsch and Peter M. Gianotti corin.hirsch@newsday.com, peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest reviews

Whole, grilled branzino arrives with farro, marinated heirloom New seafood spot near LIRR offers tasty catch
The mixed momo plate at Everest Himalayan Cuisine LI’s first Nepali eatery offers peak hospitality
Cod is paired with bright lemon sauce and Eatery earns 3 stars with innovative seafood
Iskender kebab comes to the table sizzling in Opulent new Turkish eatery needs to up its game
At Besito in West Islip, pork costilla tacos Mexican chainlet keeps winning formula at third location
Cauliflower cheddar tots are gooey and cosseting, and Gastropub offers oversized portions, erratic service
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE