BBD’S WESTWARD EXPANSION

“From Rocky Point — to Vegas” could become chef Ralph Perrazzo’s new rallying cry.

Perrazzo’s 4-year-old eatery, BBD’s (shorthand for Beers, Burgers, Desserts), has found a home for its second location, and it’s about 2,300 miles west, inside the Palace Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

It should be open by late 2018 with the same name.

Perrazzo lived in Las Vegas for five years and helped open Bradley Ogden at Caesars Palace. “Dining in Las Vegas is going through a lot of changes, and there’s many great restaurants off the Strip. I’m glad to be part of it,” he said.

The Vegas version of BBD’s will be 7,000 square feet and have 200 seats — 100 more than Rocky Point — but will otherwise emulate BBD’s concept of fresh-ground burgers served three ways (grilled, griddled and steamed) alongside hard-to-find craft beers.

Since Perrazzo opened BBD’s in 2013, he has picked up numerous awards for his burgers and beer program, and was featured in an episode of Newsday’s Feed Me TV.

Perrazzo said BBD’s menu — which has swelled to include wings and bacon-laced appetizers, as well as a vegan menu that covers nachos, a gyro, burgers and cheesecake — will be replicated in Vegas. “And we’re expanding the vegan menu,” Perrazzo said.

His team is also building a custom beer tap system for Las Vegas, which will include two cask engines, some nitro lines and 33 to 34 lines altogether.

Palace Station, on West Sahara Avenue, is owned by Stations Casinos, which runs 20 properties throughout Sin City.

— CORIN HIRSCH

CROWN STEAKHOUSE IS DUBBED CROWN GASTROPUB

The former Crown Steakhouse in Bellmore has reinvented itself as a gastropub.

Crown Gastropub arrives with lower prices and more casual fare. But Crown’s extraordinary collection of whiskeys, bourbon and rye remains a defining attraction.

And three steaks are among the menu highlights at the handsomely designed establishment.

Owner Gerry McClorey said the new style is “more user-friendly in the sense that steakhouses are once a month for a lot of people” instead of the two or three times that a gastropub might beckon.

Diners can expect a 22-ounce cowboy rib-eye ($39), a 14-ounce New York strip ($34), and a 14-ounce rib-eye ($33). Gone are the porterhouse and thick-cut rib-eye, which came in at $63 and $54, respectively.

Openers now include a Scotch egg; stuffed Bavarian pretzel; macaroni and cheese; chicken wings, and bourbon-barbecued pork belly. Four burgers are offered ($14 to $19). The charcuterie board ($19) is available on the menu at the gastropub, as it was at the steakhouse.

Diners also may choose rigatoni Bolognese ($20) and penne alla vodka ($17), ale-battered fish and chips made with cod ($18) and shepherd’s pie made with lamb ($20), Berkshire loin pork chop with mashed potatoes and barbecue sauce ($22) and braised beef short rib with butternut squash risotto ($27), grilled Atlantic salmon ($22) and brick-roasted chicken breast ($19).

Crown serves about 200 whiskeys, bourbons and ryes, as well as eight brews on tap and eight in bottles or cans.

The gastropub is open six days: 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday; 4:30 to 10 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and 4:30 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Tuesday.

Crown Gastropub, 106 Bedford Ave., Bellmore, 516-900-1560, crownsteakhouse.com— PETER M. GIANOTTI