The tiny space behind Westhampton Beach’s Häagen-Dazs housed one successful pizzeria; now it is launching another. 103 Bambino's Pizzeria has opened in the location that had been Brunetti, a pioneer of Neapolitan pies on Long Island.

Brunetti, which opened in 2010, shuttered in October, as the town’s Main Street prepared for a massive restoration project. In April, Luis and Vicky Velasquez opened 103 Bambino's, a name that alludes to the address and also the couple’s desire to build a legacy for their three children. Luis Velasquez had been the head chef-pizzaiolo at Brunetti and, before that, a grill cook at Westhampton Beach’s celebrated restaurant, Starr Boggs. At 103 Bambino's, he has expanded Brunetti’s menu beyond traditional Naples-style pizzas.

The pies themselves have changed: the long-fermented dough is now run between two rollers to create a crust that is flatter (no more puffy “cornicione” rim) and crisper than the traditional soft-in-the-center Neapolitan. New toppings include bacon-mushroom (crumbled bacon with cremini and shiitakes, blue cheese and truffle oil) and a spicy pie with spinach, spicy sausage, Fontina, burrata and Calabrian chilies. Clam pie is still on the menu, as are the margherita (now called “classic”), marinara and salad pies.

Beyond pizza are lasagna, meatballs, cheese and meat platters and “Italian bread bowl” made of pizza dough layered with prosciutto cotto and Fontina and drizzled with basil pesto.

103 Bambino's is holding a grand opening on Wednesday with free samples and coupon giveaways.

As for Brunetti, owner Michael Brunetti has leased a space two blocks south (right next to the new Westhampton Beach outpost of North Fork Roasting Co.) that he hopes to open later this year.

103 Bambino's Pizzeria is open every day from noon to 10 p.m.

103 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-3323, 103bambinospizzeria.com