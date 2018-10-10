Looks like the end of the road for 11zero50 Kitchen & Bar. The Port Washington restaurant had changed its identity three times since Michael Tizzano and Massimo Gammella opened it in 2014. The last incarnation, a New American bistro, lasted less than two months.

Tizzano posted on the Real Port Washington Facebook page that he and his partner “will not continue to operate anymore.” He told Newsday that a labor dispute was largely responsible for the decision.

When Rosso Uptown debuted on Main Street just around the corner from the Port Washington LIRR station, it was a pizza-centric extension of Tizzano and Gammell’s first restaurant, Pepe Rosso 24, which opened in Manorhaven in 2010. Last year, Rosso Uptown morphed into Brick Osteria, which bridged the gap between pizzeria and restaurant, with a blend of New American and Italian dishes, plus pizza. In August, when Brick Osteria reopened as 11zero50 (the name alluded to Port Washington’s ZIP code), pizza and Parms were banished and the old takeout counter was transformed into a bar.

Pepe Rosso 24 remains open at 24 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington, 516-944-9477, peperosso24.com.