Move over, dinner. It’s suppertime. Sort of.

Long Island has not exactly embraced the supper club concept of late (R.I.P. Puglia’s in Garden City, Love in Carle Place) but hope springs eternal at View on Great South Bay. The Oakdale restaurant takes a “family style” approach (per a press release) to the supper club concept, offering a menu for either two or four patrons every Sunday starting at 5 p.m. Entrees include mussels ($19 for 2, $36 for 4), shrimp pomodoro ($36, $72) and herb-crusted chicken ($32, $56), including sides.

Meanwhile, 2 Spring is launching not a club, but something it calls a Sunday Supper Series. Diners at the popular Oyster Bay eatery can enjoy a three-course prix fixe meal of “homestyle classics” for $49, 20% of which will be donated to local charities. Chef Jesse Schenker’s dinner starts at 5 p.m. and menus are listed on the 2 Spring website, along with the charities that stand to benefit.

View is at 3 Consuelo Pl. in Oakdale, 631-589-2694, viewoakdale.com. The supper club menu is offered on Sundays from 5 p.m. to close.

2 Spring is at 2 Spring St. in Oyster Bay, 516-624-2411, 2springstreet.com. The supper series menu is offered on Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.