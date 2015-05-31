Islip's Main Street has lost its share of restaurants over the past few months.

Gone is Port Royal Pub & Grille, an oddball pirate-themed eatery that opened in 2010 and received a one-star review in May of that year. The place had a star turn on Travel Channel's "Man v. Food" when host Adam Richman successfully took on the Davy Jones' Locker challenge, eating massive amounts of seafood. The restaurant was big on mac and cheese, offering many variations, including one laced with pulled pork.

Also departed: Gino's Tuscany, which specialized in pizzas, pastas and parms. And Medley's Restaurant & Lounge, known more for its nightlife than its food.

Reported last week, the casual Chinese vegetarian Vege Favor closed, as well.