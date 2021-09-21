TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

AJ's Grilled Cheese closes in Bay Shore; will be replaced by The Hero Joint

The Southern grilled cheese at AJ's Gourmet Grilled

The Southern grilled cheese at AJ's Gourmet Grilled Cheese in Bay Shore. Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Print

The pandemic has closed many doors. When one shuts, though, another one opens — at least some of the time.

In this case, the first door belongs to AJ's Grilled Cheese Shop, which has permanently closed. The Bay Shore restaurant was started by Anthony Leis, Jr. five years ago. It was staffed by his family and devoted to grilled cheese sandwiches (and mac-and-cheese) in myriad forms, such as a Southern-style grilled cheese with pulled pork, barbecue sauce and melted cheddar.

"We are sad to go but unfortunately, as a young business, we were unable to recover from the financial burden placed on us from the pandemic that stretched over a two-year-span," wrote Leis in an email. "We loved being a part of the Bay Shore community and...we hope to bring that same vibe and delicious menu back to Long Island someday."

Though many on social media are mourning the closure, 182 W. Main St. will not be empty for long: The space will soon hold the second location of The Hero Joint, a business started by John Murray III in Patchogue in 2018 and one he's long wanted to expand.

Murray said he plans to be open by the end of September, and the menu will be identical to the one in Patchogue — with cheesesteaks, pastrami sandwiches and the seasonal take on a turducken sandwich (called "The Bird") — but backed by "a much larger kitchen" than he has in Patchogue.

What is different is the new space's visibility: While the Patchogue Hero Joint is quasi-hidden behind Kilwins chocolate shop (which Murray also owns), its Bay Shore sister will be highly visible. "My backdoor sandwich shop has finally found Main Street," he said.

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

Latest reviews

The "Monster Mash" sundae with chocolate ice cream,
Great places to get ice cream on LI
Paella campesina (topped with chicken, chorizo sausage and
New tapas restaurant with authentic food from Spain opens in Freeport
A spread of Greek food from Pete The
Casual Greek spot opens second LI location
Surf and turf comes with 1 1/2 pound
Try something new: Recent LI restaurant openings
Cheesy macaroni bites and a cheeseburger are among
What to eat (or not) at LI's first Top Golf
The Mama Burger at Mamajuana Cafe in Huntington
10 new LI restaurants to try this fall
Didn’t find what you were looking for?