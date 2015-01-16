Shrimp and vegetables are still going airborne as one hibachi house replaces another in St. James. Say hello to Akira Steak House & Sushi Bar, which takes over the former digs of Sumou Hibachi. Like its predecessor, the restaurant offers communal hibachi dining as well as seating at regular tables.

On the menu: sake miso black cod ($10), tuna carpaccio ($12), Alaska roll ($5), Angry Dragon roll with tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, spicy blue crabmeat and mango ($14), chirashi ($24), crispy red snapper ($21) and shrimp tempura ($16). From the roster of hibachi options: Angus steak ($20), sea bass ($24), shrimp and scallops ($23) and filet mignon with lobster tail ($29).

Akira Steak House & Sushi Bar is in the Green Hill Shopping Center, 556-22 N. Country Rd., St. James, 631-584-9009