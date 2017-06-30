On this weekend before the Fourth of July, celebrate the hamburger. Here are some casual spots where you’ll find the flavor of nostalgia served with casual style and some flair.

All American Hamburger Drive-In in Massapequa has been a roadside destination since 1963. Ultracasual, often crowded, and fast. Bring the whole softball team. Dive into the double cheeseburger or the quarter-pounder with cheese. The all-beef franks have their advocates, too. A thick shake is the apropos beverage. Some outdoor seating. No credit or debit cards.

4286 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-798-9574, allamericanhamburgerli.com

American Roadside Burgers in Smithtown is a link in the national chain. You’ll be lured by the bacon cheeseburger; the Route 66 with barbecue sauce; the “hot mess” with applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños. Chicken sandwiches and hot dogs are the competition. Tables inside.

80 E. Main St., Smithtown, 631-382-9500, americanburgerco.com

Bobby’s Burger Palace has branches at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove and Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s repertoire includes the “bacon crunchburger,” with bacon, American cheese and potato chips; the L.A., with avocado relish, watercress, and Cheddar; the Bobby Blue, with blue cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato; and the New Mexico, with queso sauce, roasted green chilies and pickled red onions.

355 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, 631-382-9590; 630 Old Country Rd., Roosevelt Field mall, Garden City, 516-877-7777. bobbysburgerpalace.com