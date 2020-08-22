The corner spot at North Broadway and North Suffolk Avenue in Massapequa has turned hands, but a common theme stuck around: Stuffed goods. Out is Kannoli Kings and in is All American Wontons Gourmet Market.

Kelly Kay first drew a following for her sweet and savory wontons back in 2012, when she and friend Kerri Watkins, who was a business partner until 2015, started selling them at farmers markets and festivals before eventually setting up shop at Tricounty Unique Bazaar in Levittown in 2019.

And, as of the beginning of the month, Kay moved from the retail location into a permanent home. “Between quarantine and Tricounty closing and not having control … I just wanted to own [my own place] to avoid being so restricted. I was busy during quarantine,” she said.

Speaking of quarantine, Kay said she wasn’t planning on moving, but it’s the space’s window that “really piqued her interested. It was a big selling point,” referring to the moderate-sized window that faces out toward North Broadway, which would allow Kay to continue operating should the pandemic return.

At the new storefront, customers can find standard flavors — bacon macaroni and cheese, Philly cheesesteak, Buffalo chicken, spinach and artichoke, jalapeño popper, vegan nacho and banana Nutella. Limited edition flavors are just as fanciful — eggplant rollatini, sausage and pepper, vegan baked ziti, brownie batter, pineapple coconut cheesecake and much more. A variety of dips — honey garlic, hot sauce and caramel to name a few — are also available.

Wontons are offered both frozen ($11 a dozen) and/or served hot ($10 half a dozen). Those made in-store are air-fried as opposed to deep fried, as they are on the trailer.

All American Wontons is set up as a grab-and-go, but before heading out, check out its gourmet market corner that's stocked with A Little Brittle Heaven almond brittle, Miss Amy’s jams, Savoy Truffle and Hayward popcorn. And in the freezer, aside from to-go wontons, customers will find quiches, chocolate chip cookies, cookies and cream sandwiches, maple glazed doughnuts and Gooseberry ice cream.

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last year, Kay brought her eats on the road via a food trailer, which often is found all around the Island at events such as Why Cook Wednesdays and Food Truck Fridays at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Levittown, Crossroads Farm at Grossmann’s in Malverne and the Village Green on Main Street in Farmingdale.

All American Wonton Gourmet Market is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Call ahead for Tuesday hours. It’s at 830 North Broadway in Massapequa. 516-200-1218. allamericanwontons.com