Dependable, reliable, consistent — that’s what you’re looking for this weekend. Here are three restaurants that suit the adjectives. And, no, the recommendations aren’t an April Fool’s Day joke.

Swallow in Huntington attracts you with very good food, small plates division, and spirited style. Try the deviled eggs, beet salad with goat cheese, crab croquettes, duck confit steamed buns, shrimp and grits, short rib tacos, butternut squash “cappuccino.”

Swallow, 366 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-547-5388, swallowrestaurant.com

George Martin The Original in Rockville Centre is the cornerstone of the popular restaurant group. The American-style bistro wins you over with dishes such as polenta-crusted calamari, meatballs and ricotta, grilled octopus with white beans and chorizo, crabcakes, pork jaegerschnitzel, buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich, filet mignon sliders.

George Martin The Original, 65 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-678-7272, georgemartintheoriginal.com

Almond in Bridgehampton is among the East End’s most welcoming and satisfying destinations. Go for the scallop-and-fennel crudo, Korean-inspired barbecued short ribs with kimchee, dry-aged strip steak au poivre, hanger steak Bordelaise, flat iron steak with chimichurri, roast chicken, pot de crème.

Almond, 1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton, 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com