TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
40° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants
By Peter M. Gianotti

Amara in Blue Point: First bites

Amara Kitchen & Cocktails, Blue Point: In a

Amara Kitchen & Cocktails, Blue Point: In a speedy nine-week renovation, the New American steakhouse Blue has been transformed into the Greek-inflected Amara. Photo Credit: Newsday / Erica Marcus

Print

Amara Kitchen & Cocktails is the new taste in Blue Point, offered with a Greek accent.

Amara, which succeeds Blue restaurant, has the same sprawling style, but all polished and ready for a crowd. Expect plenty of catering here.

For diners, however,  the early recommendation is to pick less-complicated dishes to ensure a respectable meal. Some good choices: a generous Greek salad, tasty saganaki made with graviera cheese, and lemon chicken. Disappointments: greasy braised lamb youvetsi, and a fisherman's soup with the texture and taste of a renegade pasta sauce.

Service is friendly; the mood upbeat.

Amara Kitchen & Cocktails, 7 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point; 631-363-6666.

 

By Peter M. Gianotti

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer