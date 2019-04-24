On just the second day of its soft opening Tuesday, business was steady at Andersen’s Smokehouse & Grill, a new barbecue place in Smithtown.

And so far, at least, it was the eatery’s non-smoked fare — fried chicken and panini — that were selling best, according to employees.

Still, the specialties of the house are the two-side platters of ribs (baby back and St. Louis-style, $16.99 and $17.99), beef brisket ($15.95) and pulled pork ($15.95), said owner Michael Franchi, whose previous barbecue joint, Dixie’s Smokehouse B.B.Q. & Rotisserie in Kings Park, closed last month.

“We lost our lease,” said Franchi,a Long Islander for whom barbecue started as a hobby before becoming a passion and then a business. “So we opened here, but with a little different concept. It’s more focused on counter service and there’s no bar, although we may have beer and wine later.” Order, take a number, and your food will be delivered to your table.

The rather extensive Andersen’s menu features all the usual standbys, along with sides of baked beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and the like.

Additionally, there are beef, turkey and veggie burgers, plus 11 panini, everything from the Ricky Ricardo (roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese), to the Badda Bing (fried chicken cutlet with pepper jack cheese), to the Smithtown Bull (beef brisket with bacon and mozzarella). All are $8.99.

“We’re planning an official grand opening in a few weeks,” Franchi told us. And that name? “Andersen’s Deli was the name of the first business I bought, in 1981,” he said. After purchasing the East Northport establishment just after he graduated from high school, Franchi used the same name for the catering business he opened later, and now, of course, his smokehouse.

Andersen’s Smokehouse & Grill is open Sundays to Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 20 East Main St., Smithtown, 631-292-2520, andersensgrill.com