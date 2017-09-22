TODAY'S PAPER
Anthony’s Coal-Fired Pizza opens new Long Island location in Stony Brook

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza has opened an eighth

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza has opened an eighth Long Island location, in Stony Brook. Photo Credit: Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
The unstoppable Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza has opened its eighth Long Island location near the Smith Haven Mall, with slightly retooled décor and a quirky Sunday brunch item that isn’t on the printed menu.

Manager Lucia Biscardi said the new Stony Brook location has 110 seats and a slightly more “modern” look than its older siblings. (There are now 70 Anthony’s along the East Coast).

On Sundays, diners can ask about an “unspoken” dish that isn’t printed on the menu, but that the kitchen is prepared to make: A pizza frittata of dough topped with eggs, peppers, onions, mozzarella and Romano cheese. “It’s popular in Florida, and some people just know about it and ask for it,” said Biscardi.

The other seven Anthony’s locations on Long Island are in Bohemia, Carle Place, Commack, Farmingdale, Great Neck, Wantagh and Woodbury.

Anthony’s in Stony Brook opens daily at 11:30 a.m. and stays open until 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, 2302B Nesconset Hwy., Stony Brook, 631-444-0818. acfp.com

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

