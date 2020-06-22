Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza has permanently closed in Farmingdale after four years in business.

“As with all restaurant operators across the United States, the past few months have been incredibly challenging for us and we have had to make some difficult decisions including closing our Farmingdale restaurant," said Ian Baines, chief executive officer at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza. "We have worked to find positions at our other restaurants for many of our team members and look forward to welcoming our guests to our other New York locations as they open back up for dine in.”

The Florida-based chain, founded by former Long Islander Anthony Bruno, has five other locations on the Island, in Bohemia, Carle Place, Commack, Wantagh and Woodbury, which remain open. Its two other locations, in Great Neck and Stony Brook, are temporarily closed.

Anthony’s makes its 12- and 16-inch signature pizzas in a 900-degree coal-fired oven. Traditional pies are made with Grande mozzarella, Italian plum tomatoes, Romano cheese, basil and olive oil. Toppings vary from prosciutto and anchovies to pepperoni and sweet peppers. Specialty pies at the chain include a white pie (ricotta, mozzarella and Romano), carnivori (pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs and smoky bacon) and roasted cauliflower (with roasted cauliflower, Romano, mozzarella and breadcrumbs).

Meatballs, wings, sandwiches, like the Italian tuna salad (tomato, arugula, lemon, olive oil in housemade Italian dressing), and salads, such as the classic Italian (romaine, celery, red onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives, tomatoes and hard-boiled eggs in its housemate Italian dressing) round out the menu.