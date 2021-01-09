The free-standing building on Merrick Road that, until recently, turned out a variety of Greek eats under the name Morpheus, is now turning out stuffed veal chops, meatball-sausage-braciole pasta and baked clams, among other Italian-American dishes under the name Anthony’s Kitchen and Cocktails.

Anthony Brew, a familiar face at most all Matteo’s on both Long Island and in Queens, gutted the place and built a cozy, rustic spot decorated throughout with reclaimed wood, brick walls and corrugated steel. Crystal chandeliers hang from above the bar and nearby, a noticeable framed photo of a man appears.

"I opened this place in memory of my father," Brew said of the photo of his late father, John, who succumbed to cancer in 2019. "It hangs in the center, in the middle of the restaurant … he watches over us," he added.

The new neighborhood spot gives off warm, comfy vibes in a dimly-lit setting. Oversized menus hang on the brick walls and feature fan favorites — steak tacos and hefty meatballs. The house pasta is stuffed "money bags" with pear ricotta, sun dried tomatoes and shrimp in a Champagne sauce. Pasta in garlic and oil with toasted breadcrumb and broccoli is dubbed the "saw dust and broccoli." Mains include the chicken stack (pan-fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, pesto and balsamic) and the "three musketeers" (chicken, sausage, filet mignon, prosciutto and asparagus in Barolo wine).

The spot is made up of seven tables draped with black tablecloths paired with old school wooden chairs that are sure to bring you back to an Italian grandmother’s house. Outside, another six tables make up the heated space. For those not dining in, Anthony’s also offers takeout (and curbside pickup).

Anthony’s Kitchen and Cocktails is open Mondays to Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 3 to 9 p.m. at 2601 Merrick Rd. in Bellmore, 516-408-5311. anthonysofbellmore.com