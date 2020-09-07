TODAY'S PAPER
Kids eat free at Applebee's on Labor Day with buy-one, get-one deal

Applebee's is offering one free kids entrée with

Applebee's is offering one free kids entrée with the purchase of each adult entrée. Credit: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Applebee’s wants to celebrate the end of summer with you and your family by offering a BOGO (buy-one, get-one) deal.

On Monday, families who dine at the chain or order online through applebees.com are eligible for one free kids entrée with the purchase of each adult entrée. The Labor Day offer must be mentioned to get the discount, and if ordering online, you must use the code “FREEKIDS.” A minimum of $15 must be spent to qualify.

Children 12 and younger can choose from the kids menu, which includes favorites such as quesadillas, chicken tenders and macaroni and cheese, plus a drink.

Long Island locations where the promotion is offered include Baldwin, Bellmore, Bethpage, Elmont, New Hyde Park, Rosedale, Valley Stream, Westbury, Bohemia, Brentwood, Commack, East Farmingdale, East Islip, Farmingville, Huntington, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Miller Place, Patchogue, Riverhead and Shirley.

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

