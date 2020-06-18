Applebee's, Burger King and more chains offering outdoor dining

In the week since outdoor dining has begun as Long Island reopens from coronavirus lockdown, many eateries that have never offered al fresco dining are giving it a try — including chain restaurants that are setting up tables on sidewalks or in parking lots.

For one, Applebee’s restaurants opened during Phase Two with outdoor seating at more than 20 of its Long Island locations with a limited menu of burgers alongside favorites such as Bourbon Street chicken and shrimp, boneless wings and spinach and artichoke dip.

Likewise, at Panera Bread, which has more than 15 locations from Carle Place to Bridgehampton, families can grab some grub and eat under the sun with its family meal bundles starting at $31 for a choice of sandwiches, soups, salads, macaroni and cheese and cookies. There's also the usual soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta and bowls. Breakfast items are also available, including bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, plus bagels, oatmeal and yogurt.

Organic Krush, with locations in Woodbury, Amagansett, Plainview, Roslyn and Rockville Centre, opened its outdoor patios — equipped with umbrellas — at all locations. Its menu is anything but limited, offering breakfast-all-day items including avocado toast and vegetable frittata to build-your-own wraps, salads, bowls and tacos. Organic Krush has a gluten-free bakery and cold-pressed juices on hand, too.

Other chains offering outdoor dining:

On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina: This chain's Holtsville location is taking its operations outside, allowing diners to order fajitas, tacos, burritos and other Mexican specialties while getting table service at one of its nine tables set up in its patio. Call ahead for seating.

Shah's Halal: This halal-cart-turned-mega-chain’s Huntington Station location is offering its full menu of platters, gyros, sandwiches, salads and side orders of chicken nuggets, wings and fries. Take your meal outside at one of its five tables set up on its new patio enclosed by a 3-foot brick wall.

PDQ: At its only Long Island location, in Farmingdale, customers have access to its entire menu: sandwiches, like the crispy chicken (chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles and mayo) and pimento crunch (chicken breast, pimento, cheese, lettuce and sea salt) chicken tenders/nuggets paired with one of seven sauces, salads, including the Mediterranean and Caesar, and sides — Parmesan broccoli and waffle fries, to name a few. There are five tables situated under an awning that can accommodate up to 14 guests.

Burger King: Take your Whopper and fries or chicken sandwich outdoors at twelve of Burger King's many Long Island locations — West Babylon, Bayshore, Centereach, Riverhead, Jericho, Central Islaip, Shirley, Patchogue, coram, Southampton, Lindenhurst and Patchogue.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: Diners can visit its East Meadow, Plainview and Farmingdale locations and order a la Chipotle style then take it to outside. Menu includes bowls, burritos, salads, quesadillas, nachos and tacos. Seating is limited.