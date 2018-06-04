Applebee's brings back $1 Long Island Iced Tea

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar is back at it, offering their boozy $1 Long Island Iced Tea deal through the month of June.

The Dollar L.I.T., a combination of rum, gin, tequila, vodka, triple sec, and sweet & sour mix topped off with cola, is served in a chilled 10-ounce mug.

Applebee's first offered $1 Long Island Iced Teas in December 2017, and since then has offered other monthly drink deals including $1 margaritas and bahama mamas, and $2 vodka lemonades.

Call ahead to make sure your location is participating.