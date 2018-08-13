Applebee's offering $1 strawberry margaritas

When one boozy deal ends, another begins at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar.

The chain is offering $1 strawberry margaritas, dubbed the Strawberry Dollarita, for the month of August. It's made up of tequila, strawberry and margarita mix and is served in a chilled 10 ounce mug.

This is Applebee's latest Neighborhood Drink of the Month. The spot has previously offered $1 Bahama Mamas, $2 Absolut Vodka Lemonade's and $1 Long Island Iced Teas.

Call ahead for participating locations.