It’s hard to believe the '80s was 40 years ago, but stepping inside Levittown’s new restaurant-arcade, Arcadia Retro Eats, brings you right back.

Owner Cory Poccia, who said he came up with the idea after passing a Manhattan arcade, enlisted the help of chef Brian Duffy, of "Bar Rescue" fame, to create the menu (he's also a business partner and adviser).

Arcadia's details stick to an '80s-'90s theme, starting with its décor that touches on "Saved by the Bell" blockbuster hits. Diners can play several timeless games (each are either 50-cents or $1 to play) like Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Bubble Hockey, or try their luck at a Prize Time crane machine filled with Starting Lineup figures, hacky sacks, Blockbuster movies and sports almanacs. Nearby, there’s a showcase stocked with Tootsie Pops, Swedish Fish, Mike & Ike’s and cotton candy. A handful of aluminum tables paired with bright yellow and purple chairs add to the nostalgia, as does the black and white tile floor.

On the menu, diners will find old school comfort foods. Standouts include the Great American hero (chicken cutlet, bacon, fresh mozzarella, provolone, tomato and lettuce with roast garlic aioli, $15); disco fries (steak fries with mozzarella and Cheddar curds and demi-glace, $12); BFG wings (baked, fried, grilled and then sauced with one of eight options, $12); and the "It’s a Cheesesteak, Not a Philly," featuring shaved rib-eye steak, cherry peppers and cheese, $13. There are also seven brick-pressed burgers cooked under a "Super Mario brick" designed by the Arcadia team. The end result is a flat, juicy burger, Poccia said.

Of the more unique items on the menu, is the "Grilled D’oh! Nut" grilled cheese — a grilled glazed doughnut stuffed with bacon and several cheeses — and an appetizer of steak fries, "cheez sauce," pulled pork, chopped onions, bacon and poblano hot sauce with a fried Mac epicenter that's dubbed "Gloria’s Mess."

Arcadia Retro Eats is at 2890 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown. It’s open Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 8 p.m. 516-899-5309. arcadialevittown.com