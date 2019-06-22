Freeport’s Nautical Mile is adding a spicy new hot spot: Atomic Wings, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Buffalo chicken wings and milkshakes. It is set to open Saturday at the former Burger on the Mile site.

Atomic Wings is the New York-based chain’s first stand-alone restaurant on Long Island, says CEO Zak Omar. “There were few fast-casual options [on the Nautical Mile], so we thought Atomic Wings would be an excellent fit,” says Omar, who earned a business computer information systems degree in 2004 from Hofstra University. He and his brother, Ray, bought the chain in 2017 from Adam Lippin, who founded it in 1989.

The restaurant offers counter service and patio seating. Opening-day promotions include free waffle fries sides for the first 100 people in line, and a raffle with prizes such as a flat-screen TV and a year of free wings.

The chain is using the Freeport location to introduce its new Atomic Slushies. The frozen drinks cost $2.99 to $3.99 and come in sour apple, cherry and watermelon flavors. Milkshakes ($4.99) come in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and Oreo flavors.

Wings prices start at $5.99 for five pieces. Sauce options range from mild to nuclear — the latter made with “some of the hottest peppers available,” Omar says. "We have traditional Buffalo wings flavors, exotic sauces like Thai Chili and Garlic Parmesan and sweet ones like Honey BBQ and Sweet & Tangy,” Omar says.

Freeport isn’t the only place to get Atomic Wings, which are served on Long Island at Dogwood Inn Bar & Grill in Franklin Square and Boom Burger in Westhampton Beach

Atomic Wings, 28 Woodcleft Ave., (Nautical Mile), Freeport, 516-442-2000, atomicwings.com

Open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. or “until [the] wings run out,” a company representative said