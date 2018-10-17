Avocados may be the current star of the fast-casual space. Avo Taco, which has opened in New Hyde Park, deploys them to maximum effect on a menu that includes 10 kinds of guacamole, a panéed avocado taco and avocado-laced quinoa bowls.

The expansive taco and cocktail eatery is the latest venture of David Hersh of the Rooted Hospitality Group, which also owns Cowfish and Rumba in Hampton Bays and RHUM in Patchogue. RHG opened the first Avo Taco in Doral, Florida, this spring. The New Hyde Park iteration borrows a few elements from its sister businesses, especially the Caribbean vibes and pastel colors of RHUM. Surfboards line the ceiling, ornate tile accents walls and floors, and seating is spread among high tops, counters, benches, tables and an L-shaped bar. Chef Terri Novak, also of RHUM, heads the team in the quasi-open kitchen; guests order at the counter and the food is delivered tableside.

Avo Taco's guacamole selection ($4, with chips) takes in 10 versions, with toppings that travel from corn salsa to decidedly more offbeat sugared bacon and cotija cheese. Also on the starters menu: tuna poke, street corn and green-chili queso with chips.

The 20 taco iterations ($3 to $4 each) include four vegetarian tacos — including that panéed avocado taco, here called Rastaman — and tacos stuffed with sage-breaded mahi mahi, carnitas, seared pork belly, pineapple-soy marinated skirt steak or honey-chipotle chicken. "Avo bowls" ($11 to $12) combine greens or cilantro-lime quinoa topped with provisions such as blackened shrimp, roasted cauliflower and Brussels sprouts.

Drinkers have their pick of virgin offerings such as coconut water and Sail Away nitro cold-brew, or cocktails such as prickly pear margaritas and rum double punch, plus beer and wine.

Avo Taco, 2340 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park. 516-373-2340. avotaco.com