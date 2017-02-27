Avocados Mexican-American Grill, a nine-year mainstay in Bayport, has opened a second restaurant in Commack, where the short-lived Frizzles once served burgers and sandwiches.

The new spot offers largely the same menu as in Bayport, co-owner Tony Amendola said.

Prices peak at less than $12. Specialties include guacamole, chili, wraps, fajitas, empanadas, quesadillas, burritos and tacos — including a “tropical” one with shrimp, sautéed pineapple and mango.

Avocados in Commack is open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Avocados Mexican-American Grill, 2188 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-343-5900, avocadoscommack.com; and 955 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, 631-419-6333/34, avocadosbayport.com