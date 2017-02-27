TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
39° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Avocados Mexican-American Grill opens second location in Commack

Avocados Mexican-American Grill, a nine-year mainstay in Bayport,

Avocados Mexican-American Grill, a nine-year mainstay in Bayport, has opened this restaurant in Commack. Photo Credit: Avocados Mexican American Grill

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Avocados Mexican-American Grill, a nine-year mainstay in Bayport, has opened a second restaurant in Commack, where the short-lived Frizzles once served burgers and sandwiches.

The new spot offers largely the same menu as in Bayport, co-owner Tony Amendola said.

Prices peak at less than $12. Specialties include guacamole, chili, wraps, fajitas, empanadas, quesadillas, burritos and tacos — including a “tropical” one with shrimp, sautéed pineapple and mango.

Avocados in Commack is open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Avocados Mexican-American Grill, 2188 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-343-5900, avocadoscommack.com; and 955 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, 631-419-6333/34, avocadosbayport.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer