Chinese and Japanese restaurants we have by the hundreds, Thai, by the score. Vietnamese, not so much. In fact only a handful of restaurants on Long Island specialize in the cuisine of Vietnam: The Rolling Spring Roll, with locations in Farmingdale and Syosset, and Pho Maxia in Westbury.

And, as of a few weeks ago, B Bistro: A Taste of Vietnam in East Rockaway.

The sunny-yellow storefront focuses on three Vietnamese traditions: sandwiches, noodle soups, and over-rice or over-rice-noodle bowls.

The seven sandwiches, banh mi, are served on crisp, single-serving baguettes and are filled with combinations of meats, pickled vegetables and homemade mayonnaise. Choose among pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, fish cake or the “B Bistro Special” with steak, pate and a sunny-side-up egg. Most prices hover around $8.

The 14 rice noodles soups, pho, center on various cuts of beef (eye round, brisket, meatballs, tendon and tripe) as well as chicken, shrimp and vegetables. Regular size, $8.75 to large, $10.50 to $13.50.

There are 13 bowls, based on either rice (com) or rice vermicelli noodles (bun), each one garnished with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and pickles and headlined by various combinations of chicken, pork, beef, fish and vegetables. ($9.50 to $16.95)

Start your meal with starters such as crispy spring rolls, rice-paper-wrapped summer rolls or fried chicken wings. End it with fried bananas, flan or creme brulee.

Hours are Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

49 Main St., East Rockaway, 516-758-7201, ilovebbistro.com