A growing Long Island coffee chain has expanded to North Babylon, with a cafe out front and a roastery in the back.

Babylon Bean North opened in mid-January in the space that used to be Lane's Luncheonette. It has a bleached-wood aesthetic, and a rota of coffee drinks, smoothies, acai bowls, and pastries from area bakers. With only two tables and two eat-in counters (one with a view of the roasting machine), its vibe is more grab-and-go than its sister cafe, Babylon Bean, about two miles away.

Proprietor Sal Gervasi also owns the Bay Shore Bean, The Bean of Patchogue and the roastery that feeds them all: East End Coffee Roasters, which has moved roasting operations from Center Moriches to North Babylon, said manager Samantha Sanchez. Dwight Amada remains master roaster and president.

The coffee menu in North Babylon mirrors that of other locations: brewed coffee, espresso and cappuccino, plus a lengthy roster of mochas and lattes ($3.80 to $6) plus hot tea, iced coffee and smoothies (starting at $5.50) named for local businesses, such as neighbor Nonna Bella's restaurant. There are acai bowls, quiche and soup ($6.49 to $6.99); bagels come from West Islip's Bagel Buzz and some pastries, such as scones, from Cakeuccino.

In the coming weeks, the newest Bean will add a window counter, said Sanchez. Babylon Bean North is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Babylon Bean Nortth, 774 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon, 631-314-4073.