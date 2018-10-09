TODAY'S PAPER
Backyard Barbeque opens on Freeport's Nautical Mile

Ribs and brisket are two of the smoked

Ribs and brisket are two of the smoked specialties at Backyard Barbeque in Freeport. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
The Nautical Mile: It’s not just for fish anymore. That’s the implicit message at the Mile’s newest restaurant, Backyard Barbeque. Once you get past the fried-shrimp appetizer, it’s all meat, all the time.

Backyard Barbeque, which opened on Sept. 1, is the first restaurant venture from Archie Ware, a former Town of Hempstead sanitation worker. The avid backyard smoker retired last August and, he said, “got bored of sitting at home doing nothing.”

From his Southern Pride smoker come pulled pork and chicken, ribs (both pork and beef), sausages, brisket (regular or lemon-pepper) and chickens (plain or sauced with barbecue or jerk). Most platters are $14 to $19. A two-meat platter costs $25 and comes with a small loaf of cornbread, pickles, and two sides. Sides include smoked macaroni and cheese, baked beans, collards, corn on the cob, smoked yams and potato salad. Beer and wine are served. 

The simple décor is dominated by a huge mural, by Caryn Allen, depicting musical giants of blues and jazz, among them, Ray Charles, Etta James, B.B. King, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Billie Holiday.

Backyard Barbeque is open from noon to 10 p.m. every day except Wednesday at 300 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-771-4227, bbqonthemile.com.

