TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Bagel Boss relaunches shipping and subscription boxes

Bagel Boss has relaunched its shipping and subscription

Bagel Boss has relaunched its shipping and subscription box service..

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Long Island's favorite breakfast food is on the move: Bagel Boss, with 10 locations in Nassau and Suffolk, has relaunched its bagel shipping service, including a subscription box.

Bagelofthemonth.com, which was originally launched in 2016 by Andrew Hazen, a former employee of the bagel giant, was put on hold shortly after.

"Logistically it wasn’t working,” said Alex Rosner, general manager at Bagel Boss. However, it’s since relaunched in April to an overwhelming response, he said.

Customers have the option to order a one-time pack of 13 bagels for $44.95. Subscription bagel box plans start at $42.95. The bagel store’s entire inventory of bagels is available: plain, sesame, everything, pumpernickel, whole wheat and cinnamon raisin to name a few. 

The site also offers a variety of flagels, mini bagels, bagel chips, and black and white cookies among other products.

The bagels, which are baked, wrapped and boxed the same morning they’re shipped, generally take two business days to arrive and ship nationwide for free. 

So far, the duo have gotten the biggest response from Florida and California, but orders have shipped to Nevada, Wyoming and Oregon, Rosner said. "It’s scattered across the whole country.”

Live on Long Island? Find your local Bagel Boss here.

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings at Zouji Dumpling House in New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Fried calamari piadini with zucchini, artichoke, frisee, cherry Does Melville's huge new Italian spot live up to the hype?
The provolone-draped picanha burger is available on the Why you need to grab a seat in the bar at this new Brazilian steakhouse
The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
A whole rotisserie chicken is served with rice New Wantagh eatery offers large portions at great prices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search