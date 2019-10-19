After more than 15 years, the Baja Fresh in Lake Success Shopping Center has served its last round of Mexican eats. The New Hyde Park location was the last of the chain's restaurants to shutter on Long Island — and in all of New York state.

Ellen Wasserman of Lake Success’ managing office said the fast-casual spot closed in June and is scheduled to be replaced by a Wild Fig by the end of the year.

The menu at Baja Fresh, which opened its first store in California in 1990 and eventually grew to more than 300 locations before downsizing, included burritos, tacos and taquitos, plus salads, quesadillas and fajitas.

There's still lots of other grub to eat at the shopping center, of course. Eateries include Shake Shack, Iavarone Italian Kitchen and Pizzeria, Mikawa Japanese and Korean Modern and Red Mango.