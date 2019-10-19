TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill closes in New Hyde Park

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill in New Hyde Park

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill in New Hyde Park has closed. Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

After more than 15 years, the Baja Fresh in Lake Success Shopping Center has served its last round of Mexican eats. The New Hyde Park location was the last of the chain's restaurants to shutter on Long Island — and in all of New York state.

Ellen Wasserman of Lake Success’ managing office said the fast-casual spot closed in June and is scheduled to be replaced by a Wild Fig by the end of the year.

The menu at Baja Fresh, which opened its first store in California in 1990 and eventually grew to more than 300 locations before downsizing, included burritos, tacos and taquitos, plus salads, quesadillas and fajitas.

There's still lots of other grub to eat at the shopping center, of course. Eateries include Shake Shack, Iavarone Italian Kitchen and Pizzeria, Mikawa Japanese and Korean Modern and Red Mango.

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The star of the mains at Five Ocean Casual beachside eatery has serious culinary cred
The Kung Pao chicken taco is topped with Taco spot earns 3 stars with creative menu, fair prices
House ricotta cavatelli sautéed with broccoli rabe and New Port Jeff Italian eatery is still finding its footing
The fried pickles, served with a remoulade sauce, New Orleans-style eatery offers welcoming atmosphere
Whole Peking duck is masterfully carved and served New Chinese eatery revitalizes Cantonese cooking
Grilled, center-cut pork chop arrives atop a sweet-potato Ambitious Garden City steakhouse earns 3 stars
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search