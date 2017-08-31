If you like some of the guesswork taken out of your sandwich order — or are even just a bread purist — a new bakery-café due in Patchogue has your back.

Artisan Kaiser opens Friday at 6 a.m. on the ground floor of New Village at Patchogue, and its sandwiches come on one type of bread only: Hand-knotted kaiser rolls that are baked on premises.

“We were looking for something that goes well with a sandwich menu, and also with which we could set ourselves apart,” said Frank Dalba, co-owner and brand/retail manager of Artisan Kaiser.

The signature starlike pattern atop kaiser rolls, which originated in Austria, is made by tying the dough into a knot before baking — but in commercial baking, that pattern is often achieved via stamping. “Not many people are hand-tying anymore,” Dalba said. “This creates a layered texture similar to a garlic knot, and our rolls stay soft, unlike some commercial versions.”

The 40-seat Artisan Kaiser has a rustic-industrial look, and Alba said he and his partner, kitchen manager Paul Hess, were shooting for a vibe “somewhere between Panera and a bagel shop.” Both came to kaiser rolls through food-related pursuits: Dalba worked as an accountant for a commercial bread manufacturer, while Hess was a hobby baker while pursuing a degree in finance. The pair met at a part-time job, “where we became friends and were looking to start a business venture together,” Dalba said.

Artisan Kaiser’s menu is focused on soups and salads as well as breakfast and lunch sandwiches, the latter served solely on kaiser rolls that come in four varieties: classic, onion-poppy, cinnamon swirl and everything.

At breakfast, visitors can order these slathered with butter or goat-cheese spread ($2.75), or in a variety of egg and cheese combos ($4.25-$6.25). Lunchtime sandwiches ($7.50) run the gamut from a BLT to a steak melt, as well as the signature Artisan: sliced pork loin, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, bacon and mayo. Artisan Kaiser also serves coffee from nearby Roast Coffee & Tea Trading Co.

The bakery-cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Artisan Kaiser, 16 Havens Ave., Patchogue. 631-714-5863. artisankaiser.com