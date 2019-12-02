Bango Bowls is expanding its empire — and with its expansion, comes an upgraded menu, too.

The chain rolled out a menu with a variety of bowls in poke, grain and salad formats, which are available only at its Lake Grove (Smith Haven Mall) and Bay Shore locations. It hopes to introduce these bowls to the remaining three full-time Long Island locations in East Setauket, Huntington Station (Walt Whitman Shops) and Massapequa Park within the next three months. A sixth Bango Bowls operates seasonally at Cedar Beach in Babylon.

Its signature poke bowls include the Bango Big Eye, Spicy Sal and Bango Big Island ($12.75). All have a white rice base, seafood option, a combination of fruits and vegetables and dressings. Grain bowls include the Harvest, Green Basil and Skinny Pig ($9.99-$11.25). All have a brown rice base, a green, chicken or pork, vegetables, nuts, cheese and dressings. Salad bowls include the Kale Caesar, Thai Crunch and Greek Avocado ($10.50-$10.99). Customers can also customize or build their own, too.

“We’re known for our acai bowls, but think of us as healthy foods in a bowl. We’re trying to appeal to all health-conscious eaters,” co-owner Ryan Thorman said of the menu's expansion. Everything is made in-house, he added, from the dressings to the chicken and the vegetables.

Aside from these bowls and its acai, pitaya and green ones, Bango has a selection of four oatmeal bowls, including The Montauk (apples, cinnamon, brown sugar and raisins) and Holy Hamptons (peanut butter, bananas, coconut and chocolate chips). A kids 8 ounce costs $5, a regular 16 ounce costs $7, and a large 32 ounce costs $9.

Customers can opt for one of the restaurant’s seven 16-ounce smoothies, too, including the Extreme Green (kale, pineapples, mango, chia seeds and soy milk), Health Nut (kale, bananas, dates, almond butter and almond milk) and Purple Rain (organic acai, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter, honey and soy milk). Each are $7.

The industrial-meets-farmhouse spot is tucked between the mall entrance and Bobby’s Burger Palace, replacing the short-lived Dough Life. From inside the mall, it can be found in the same food court as Auntie Anne’s and Holy Guacamole.

