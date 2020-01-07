TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleRestaurants

Bar Agave closes in Massapequa Park after 3 months

Patrons dine in the colorful dining room of

Patrons dine in the colorful dining room of Bar Agave in Massapequa Park. Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Barely three months after Bar Agave debuted in Massapequa Park, the Mexican restaurant has closed. Owner George Korten said that the upscale menu and cocktail program were “not a good fit for the location.”

Rather than focusing on casual Tex-Mex and Americanized-Mex fare, Bar Agave’s kitchen sought to delve more deeply into authentic Mexican cuisine: Corporate executive chef Frank Greco worked with Richard Caruso, who also launched Caracara Mexican Grill in Farmingdale as well as having cooked at the Manhattan restaurants Rosa Mexicana and Javelina.

Located in the Southgate Shopping Center on Merrick Road, Bar Agave replaced Korten’s 4-year-old GM Burger Bar, which closed last July. He hasn’t decided yet whether to try another concept in the space.

Korten owns the George Martin Restaurant Group, which operates George Martin the Original and GM Burger Bar in Rockville Centre, Grillfire in Merrick, Strip Steak in Great River and two restaurants in Hanover, Maryland.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

