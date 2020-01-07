Barely three months after Bar Agave debuted in Massapequa Park, the Mexican restaurant has closed. Owner George Korten said that the upscale menu and cocktail program were “not a good fit for the location.”

Rather than focusing on casual Tex-Mex and Americanized-Mex fare, Bar Agave’s kitchen sought to delve more deeply into authentic Mexican cuisine: Corporate executive chef Frank Greco worked with Richard Caruso, who also launched Caracara Mexican Grill in Farmingdale as well as having cooked at the Manhattan restaurants Rosa Mexicana and Javelina.

Located in the Southgate Shopping Center on Merrick Road, Bar Agave replaced Korten’s 4-year-old GM Burger Bar, which closed last July. He hasn’t decided yet whether to try another concept in the space.

Korten owns the George Martin Restaurant Group, which operates George Martin the Original and GM Burger Bar in Rockville Centre, Grillfire in Merrick, Strip Steak in Great River and two restaurants in Hanover, Maryland.