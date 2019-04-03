The revolution may not be televised, but the gastropub revolution has been well-documented. It may also be on the wane.

Three years since it opened in Commack, the ginormous gastropub Bar Louie served its last Diva martini on Monday night. A bartender there said the staff had been told the night prior that the restaurant was closing, and that any employees who wanted to join the staff of Bar Louie in Massapequa, the other LI location, could do so.

A manager of that Bar Louie, at the Sunrise Mall, confirmed that "almost all of the front of house staff" from Commack had chosen to move to the Massapequa location. He did not wish his name to be published.

The first Bar Louie opened in Chicago in 1990 . Since then, the national chain — which bills itself as "the nation's hottest gastrobar,” and uses the hashtag #gastrobarrevolution on social media — now counts about 140 locations across the country. Each shares a menu dense with cocktails and bar snacks such as flash-fried calamari and loaded potato tots, as well as burgers and flatbreads. The Commack Bar Louie was the first on Long Island; it was followed by Massapequa in 2017. That year, the chain rang in about $306 million in sales, according to Restaurant Business magazine.

Since late January, Bar Louie has opened five new locations, two each in Florida and Texas, one in Wisconsin and one in Michigan.

In 2016, reviewer Peter Gianotti awarded Commack's Bar Louie a half star, calling the arrival of the check before dessert was offered "the perfect nightcap."

Before Bar Louie, the Jericho Turnpike building was home to a Chuck E. Cheese. Real estate records indicate the building is owned by Cinron Associates, based in Hauppauge.