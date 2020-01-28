And then there were none. Bar Louie in Massapequa, Long Island’s sole outpost of the national gastropub chain, abruptly closed Sunday. It was one of 38 corporate-owned locations to shutter in advance of the company’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

The Massapequa restaurant, at the southern tip of Westfield Sunrise Mall, opened in February 2017. It was Long Island’s second Bar Louie: the first opened in Commack in March 2016 and closed — again, with virtually no notice — last April.

After the recent closures, Texas-based BL Restaurant Holdings LLC operates 72 Bar Louies in 26 states and the District of Columbia. There are also 24 franchise locations.

The first Bar Louie opened in Chicago in 1990. The chain promotes itself as a hip venue for craft beers and cocktails, modern bar food and good times. The homepage bears the image of a pair of crossed, extravagantly tattooed forearms that declare “Join the gastropub revolution.”

In his 2016 review, Newsday's Peter Gianotti awarded Commack's Bar Louie a half star, noting that the voodoo chicken, "blackened and finished with andouille, peppers, rice and a sauce to mask all, should come with pins instead of knife and fork."