Huntington's Bar Petite isn't bluffing when it comes to its name: A handful of tables and a half-trapezoid of a bar make this spot a tight squeeze. What it lacks in square footage, though, the space formerly known as Bin 56 makes up for in choices: 16 martinis, several more cocktails, and dozens of small plates curated by new owner John Conzone.

Conzone worked at Bin 56 for three years when, earlier this spring, he said he had the opportunity to take over the Stewart Avenue spot from the former owner, Daniel Pedisich. Conzone first changed up the interior, putting a banquette along a back wall and refurbishing the bar; then he pieced together a completely new menu. (Pedisuch now co-owns nearby Konoba).

As a longtime bartender, Conzone offers a drinks menu that's serious: A litany of martinis includes riffs on a bee's knees (gin, honey, and lemon) and a vesper, the cocktail made famous by James Bond in "Casino Royale." (It's a blurring blend of gin, vodka and Lillet). There are also bottled beers and plenty of wines by the glass.

Bar Petite's menu, cooked by chef Edgar Quintilla, focuses on small plates ($8 to $20), such as charcuterie and cheese boards, flatbreads and crostini. Among the small plates are grilled octopus in hazelnut vinaigrette, lobster and crab ravioli in a vodka cream sauce, and bacon-wrapped apricots with manchego. Though the menu is noticeably seafood-focused, a house burger ($14) comes topped with bacon, Cheddar, caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms on a brioche roll.

Happy hour lovers take note: All drinks are discounted between 5 and 7 p.m. (martinis are $8), and six of the small plates are half (or slightly less than half) their regular price.

Bar Petite opens nightly at 5 p.m., except for Sundays and Mondays (when it is closed) at 56 Stewart Ave., Huntington. 631-759-7619. barpetite-li.com