Barbecue champion crowned at Greenport Harbor Brewery's Beer, BBQ, and Blues Festival

The Greenport Harbor Brewing Company held a two-day

The Greenport Harbor Brewing Company held a two-day Beer, BBQ, and Blues Festival at their Peconic brewery. Steven Zeravica, left, the pitmaster for the R2-BQ team and winner of the grand champion prize, is congratulated by Greenport Harbor Brewing Company co-owners John Liegey, center, and Richard Vandenburgh, right, on Sunday, June 28, 2015.

Fire vanquished rain over the weekend at Greenport Harbor Brewery's Beer, BBQ, and Blues Festival.

Through intermittent showers, 2,500 people attended the event, held on Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the brewery's Peconic facility. There was beer, there were live blues, and the 21 barbecue teams collaborated on a dinner for local veterans of World War II and the Korean War. 

But mostly there was competition. On Saturday, the People's Choice award for best ribs went to Smokin' Irish BBQ. Kiss My Brisket came in second; Dawg Pound Smokin Q, third. On Sunday, a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned contest tested the teams' ribs, brisket, chicken and pulled pork. Grand Champion R2-BQ won $1,300 and qualified to compete in the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tennessee this fall. The Reserve Grand Champion was Rhode Hog BBQ; third place went to BBQ Brethren.   

The next big date on Long Island's BBQ calendar is the 8th Annual Battle of the BBQ Brethren, which will be joined on Aug. 1 and 2 at The Maples in Manorville.

Teams have until July 20 to sign up. Go to bbqbrethrenbattle.com for more details.

By ERICA MARCUS @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

