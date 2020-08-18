Bare Naked Bowl, which specializes in acai bowls and smoothies, has opened it first Long Island location, in East Meadow.

Acai and pitaya are the stars here, along with green matcha, chia seed pudding, white coconut and its custom Blue BNB (blend of coconut, mango and pineapple).

Customers can build their own bowls with these bases, then add from the toppings bar: granola, fruits and berries, seeds and shavings, drizzles (think cookie butter and agave) and powders, including matcha and cocoa. Build-your-own bowls, which include unlimited toppings at no additional cost, start at $7.49 for 12 ounces and top out at $12.49 for 32 ounces.

Six signature bowls make up the other half of the acai menu. Options range from the Perfect Ten (organic acai and pitaya, chia pudding, granola, banana, strawberry, coconut, goji and hemp seeds) and Pinky Swear (organic pitaya, granola, strawberry, blueberry, coconut chips and honey) to the Choc About It (organic acai, granola, banana, strawberry, toasted coconut and Nutella). Signatures cost between $6.69 and $11.49.

For $6.79, Bare Naked Bowl fans can grab a 16-ounce smoothie, in flavors like Very Berry, Purple Blast and PBJ. There’s also caffeine — lattes, American coffee, espresso, macchiatos and cappuccinos to name a few.

The small shop is currently open for takeout and delivery via its website, Grubhub, UberEats and Postmates. It does have a few tables and chairs set up out front to enjoy a bowl al fresco, too.

Sharing the same address but with separate entrances is The Halal Guys, which opened just shy of a year ago under the same ownership.

The Halal Guys and Bare Naked Bowl are at 2565 Hempstead Tpke. Halal Guys is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Bare Naked Bowl is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info at thehalalguys.com and barenakedbowl.com.