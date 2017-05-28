TODAY'S PAPER
Bareburger to offer free burgers on National Hamburger Day

The Standard burger is one of two free

The Standard burger is one of two free burgers being offered by Bareburger on Sunday, May 28, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., to celebrate National Hamburger Day. Photo Credit: Bareburger

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Americans put away about 50 billion burgers a year. That number might spike even higher on National Hamburger Day, May 28, when Bareburger will offer free burgers to dine-in customers.

Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., visitors to one of Long Island’s four Bareburgers — in Great Neck, Port Washington, Plainview and Rockville Centre — can choose from one of two free burgers: A Standard beef burger with colby cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and special sauce on a brioche bun, or a vegan Farmsteadsweet potato and wild rice burger topped with green hummus, tomatoes, baby kale, and avocado-basil dressing, then wrapped in a collard green.

No additional purchase is necessary, but customers need to dine-in to take advantage of the offer.

It’s the first year the chain is offering free food on National Hamburger Day, and both burgers will be served until they run out.

